Motorists heading north from the southern part of Botswana have been advised to be cautious following heavy traffic and rains.

Letlhakane Police Station commander, superintendent Michael Maphephu made the plea saying they registered three single-vehicle accidents on Saturday along the Letlhakane-Francistown road.

Mapeu said even though they were minor accidents with the occupants escaping with minor injuries, the vehicles were however badly damaged.

"I am pleading with motorists from the southern part of Botswana using this alternative road to the northern part of the country to be cautious because they are using the road they are not familiar with. Letlhakane-Franctown road is a thin road with a lot of livestock roaming around at night, especially cattle. So far in a single Saturday night, we have recorded three accidents something that calls for immediate attention, especially that motorists are still coming in high numbers to the northern part of Botswana," he said.

Maphephu revealed that they have been experiencing heavy traffic along Serowe-Letlhakane and Letlhakane-Francistown roads since Saturday. He said the heavy traffic is as a result of the temporary closure of Motloutse bridge at Foley village along the A1 Highway after heavy rains that

destroyed the bridge following the overflowing Motloutse River.

He stated that their preliminary investigations reveal that the said accidents occurred as a result of motorists driving along the road that they are not familiar with. Maphephu further pleaded with motorists to reduce speed while driving along these two roads to avoid unnecessary road accidents.

"Of course people are happy because of the festive season and would be travelling to different destinations to spend the holidays with their loved ones, but it is better to arrive late, but safe. It is a common occurrence for some people to go from being happy to sad within a short period of time during the holidays due to road facilities," he said.

The police boss further pleaded with motorists to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol and arrive alive.

In a spot announcement, the police revealed that the A1 at Foley village is temporarily closed due to the overflowing Motloutse River following heavy rains that resulted in the water submerging the bridge making the road inaccessible.