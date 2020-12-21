Christmas has always been a time for family reunions, even those who never visit home make an exception

This year, however, it looks like Christmas will be a sombre affair all thanks to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has left many lives devastated and continues to wreak havoc in different countries across the world. Most of the time when we speak of COVID-19, we tend to concentrate more on the economic side of things, and rightfully so, because our finances are a very important part of our lives!

The outbreak of this virus has hurt different aspects of Batswana's lives. Some have lost their loved ones and were not able to attend funerals due to the strict COVID-19 regulations put in place to curb the spread of the virus, which seems to be spreading like a veld fire, especially in the Greater Gaborone zone.

While there is currently no lockdown, people have been advised not to travel to home villages as a way of protecting the elderly and reduce the spread of coronavirus. The Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development also issued a notice reminding people that unfortunately this year, there will be no festive football tournaments as per COVID-19 Health Protocols. While the virus has taken away so much and sank many individuals into a deep depression, all is not lost. Yes, it is understandable that this time of the year is called the festive season for a reason, it is perhaps the only time of the year where there is usually a variety

of fun activities taking place in different areas. The festive season as is fondly called is usually a time when musicians and promoters make a lot of money, with the festivals. This year as we all know, it is going to be a different kind festive season as the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has stated, it is going to be a quiet Christmas. Quiet is not necessarily a bad thing. Of course, we do understand that the regulations put in place to curb the virus have affected many people's finances badly, but the regulations are necessary to save lives and protect citizens from falling sick because of the potentially deadly virus. It is painful indeed, but let us all do our part in ensuring that the COVID-19 virus does not spread. The task force has pleaded with the public not to make unnecessary trips, let us heed their call and do what is right. Spending Christmas at one's own home with one's own family can turn out to be not such a bad experience as it will give immediate families a time to bond. There are many things that families can do together to pass the time; playing games, cooking, exercising etc. Let's just take it one day at a time. The hard times brought about by COVID-19 will come to pass. Have a Merry Christmas and a happy and prosperous New Year!