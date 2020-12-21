Thabo Lejowa

The country’s largest life insurer, Botswana Life says the arrival of different players has re-energised the whole industry for the benefit of the client and the market at large.

Botswana Life Executive Head of Tied Agents, Thabo Lejowa said this evolution breeds competition which encourages best practice, innovation and competitive pricing.

“Regulation changes have also been observed and one must admit there was a need for these changes to accommodate industry developments,” he said.

Lejowa added COVID-19 impact on the insurance sector cannot be ignored. He noted the pandemic has caused the industry to re-strategise its business practices and think of contemporary ways of being client-centric while adhering to health and safety protocols.

“Therefore, there has been a huge leap in the last few months with regard to the digitisation of some of our traditionally manual processes and this is definitely going to continue beyond this period of time,” he said.

Lejowa said the pandemic has also, coincidentally, created a closer relationship between the client and advisor.

Clients are more inclined to reach out to their advisors in appreciation of the need to learn more about what they had cover for and the implications of both COVID-19 on their finances and how their insurance provider can help, he said.

“We will definitely see more leaner and

Banners

responsive models like the move towards digitation of certain services. The market should brace itself for huge changes as it is clear the client’s voice needs to be prioritised when planning how we model our distribution channels,” he said.

“Our traditional business models that have proven to be of great value to the client will continue to exist, albeit with the added benefit of professionalised Brokers and Agents.”

The insurance industry is going through a huge transformation to accommodate a modern-day customer with more knowledge and higher expectations.

The customer has been speaking for a while and it is good to note that the service providers have started listening to this voice.

This transformation will definitely lead to some casualties for those who are not up to the task. Financial advisors are quickly adapting to the industry with the foundation and values of client-centricity behind everything that is done.

Truly, it is an exciting time to witness the new faces of Brokers and Agents develop an industry that is on par with the growing financial literacy and expectations of its clients, he concluded.