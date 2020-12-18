Masego Mogwera PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Justice Monametsi Stephen Gaongalelwe has urged warring Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU) warring factions to be civil minded and not go ahead and remove rival party’s names from the directorship of Babereki Investments (PTY) Ltd while an appeal is yet to be heard.

Addressing the factions’ attorneys on Thursday at a status hearing, Justice Gaongalelwe said while he could not issue an interim order to urge the other party to stay its actions of removing Masego Mogwera and company from the directorship of Babereki Investments due to the fact that there is no application for such, common sense however dictates that such an action should not go ahead in the meantime, otherwise the appeal scheduled for January 7, 2021 as an expedited matter will not have served its purpose.

Gaongalelwe however said he trusted the two attorneys handling the matter to discuss this between themselves and manage the actions of their clients in the circumstances. Attorney Dutch Leburu had initially approached the Court of Appeal with a plea for interim order to stay the actions of the other party which had started the process to effect change in the composition of the board of Babereki Investments, specifically removing Mogwera and other directors. Gaongalelwe however said he found it confusing that the High Court could issue stay orders without an interim order, saying as it is, the stay issued by Justice Jennifer Dube appears final. On the other hand, attorney Tshiamo Rantao, representing BOPEU as shareholders at Babereki Investments had argued that the plea for interim order by the other party was bound to fail as it was not brought to Court by way

of affidavit. Rantao said the Mogwera party now only had the expedited appeal to push, but added that even then, when that time comes his party will oppose the appeal, as well as bring a counter application requesting that instead of hearing this latest appeal, the Court rather expedite hearing appeal of the main case from which several interlocutory applications and many orders had been given by various Courts including the latest matter.

The current appeal by Mogwera and company emanates from a recent incident whereby they learnt that their names had been removed from the registrar of companies. They then secured an interim order to the effect that the resolutions that were used to remove their names were fraudulent. However, when the case resumed for final determination the BOPEU party had a counter application calling for board elections. Their counter application passed. But there was a problem with interpretation of the judgement on both side, with BOPEU party later approaching the same High Court to seek stay of execution. The stay of execution would be interpreted differently by the BOPEU party to mean that their change of directors previously rejected by same court, same Judge was now condoned, leading to Mogwera and others’ decision to appeal Justice Dube's judgement as well as seek to halt BOPEU’s ongoing process of removing Mogwera and other from the directorship.