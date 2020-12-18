First lady Neo Masisi holding a plaque during a GBV awareness campaign PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Over the years, some people in Botswana especially women have lost their lives due to Gender Based Violence (GBV) issues.

Some of the women who lost their lives at the hands of their lovers or spouses had reported them to the police only to withdraw them later due to various reasons. Mmegi Staffer LEBOGANG MOSIKARE writes that the withdrawal of GBV cases has or leads to spike

FRANCISTOWN: The European Commission (EC) defines GBV as violence directed against a person because of that person's gender or violence that affects persons of a particular gender disproportionately. The EC adds that violence against women is understood as a violation of human rights and a form of discrimination against women and shall mean all acts of gender-based violence that result in, or are likely to result in physical harm, sexual harm, psychological, or economic harm or suffering to women. “It can include violence against women, domestic violence against women, men or children living in the same domestic unit. Although women and girls are the main victims of GBV, it also causes severe harm to families and communities,” according to the EC.

In Botswana, statistics show that the perpetrators of GBV are mostly adult males while the victims are women and (or) the girl child.

According to the statistics from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), over 67% of women in Botswana have experienced abuse in their lifetime, which is over double the global average. The fund also states that issues of GBV have been entrenched in Botswana’s society for a very long time with one in three women having experienced abuse in their lifetime. Last year, the fund says that Botswana was ranked second in the world on rape cases at 92.9% per 100, 000 citizens. Hardly a day passes without the media reporting that a woman or a girl child was raped or killed somewhere in the country by a person who may be known to them.

Over the years when covering the beat of crime, this reporter has observed that one of the main factors that influence GBV cases to spiral out of control is the fact that some women report these cases at police stations only to later withdraw them. Cases that are reported at police stations and later withdrawn mostly involve partners or family members. In a related example, the cases will be registered at various Magistrate's courts across the country for trial but the alleged victims will also later plead with magistrates to withdraw these cases because they involve love partners. The reasons for the withdrawals at the police stations or at the magistrates courts are the same.

The most common reasons why alleged victims of domestic abuse drop cases against their alleged attackers is that the women would later tell the police that they have forgiven their partners after the intervention of parents. The other famous reason is the one in which the alleged victims plead with Magistrates that the accused are sole breadwinners of the family and therefore the family will suffer if the accused are later found guilty and imprisoned. To give due credit to the police in some instances, even after they have carried out assessments which show that it is not safe to withdraw cases against the alleged perpetrators, some women will still decide to withdraw support for prosecution at the courts.

These withdrawals in some cases, lead to disastrous results: serious injuries or death of the women at the hands of their partners. However, it should be noted that the final discretion to withdraw or not to withdraw cases lies with the courts after assessing evidence before it. To illustrate, a few months back, a popular Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) activist (name withheld) at Block 1 in Francistown was murdered by her boyfriend along the banks of Tati River. The woman died despite numerous advice and warnings from Magistrate Cele Lebakeng that her love relationship with her boyfriend was rocky and may even result in death.

Lebakeng’s plea to the

woman not to withdraw charges against her boyfriend were premised on the fact that it was not the first time that the alleged perpetrator appeared before her to face charges of assaulting the deceased. She at one point even called the two lovebirds into her chambers in an attempt to give them counselling in addition to warning the boyfriend of the consequences of his actions then and in future. Within a few weeks after Lebakeng met the lovebirds in her chambers, she saw harrowing news of murder-suicide of the partners in social media. Another case that mirrors the above case is the case of a Nokaneng man who is facing charges of murdering his girlfriend, threat to kill and theft of a rifle.When a special constable testified before Justice Matlhogonolo Phuthego this week in the case of the Nokaneng man (whose names are also reserved for legal reasons), he testified that the woman was gunned down by her boyfriend after she told the police at Nokaneng that she no longer wanted to press assault charges against her boyfriend. Said the special constable in his testimony at the High Court: “The deceased later told us that she wanted to withdraw the charge of assault occasioning bodily harm that was levied against the accused. The deceased further pleaded with the accused to give her space so that she could heal mentally and physically since the accused had inflicted some injuries on her body”.

Police express concern

When contacted for comment about the issue, the spokesperson of Botswana Police Service (BPS) Near Bagali expressed serious concern about people, especially women, who report cases of GBV only to withdraw them later. Bagali said this situation has forced the police to adopt a policy that discourages withdrawal of GBV cases after they have been reported. Bagali stated that over the years, BPS has observed a trend in which alleged victims of GBV who decided to withdraw cases against their partners were later assaulted or in dire situations, killed by the same people who they decided to drop charges against. The situation, Bagali added, paints the reputation of BPS in bad light before some members of the public who blame the police for such unfortunate incidents.

“Nowadays, if a case of abuse is reported, we go and arrest the suspect and we will not entertain the alleged victim’s plea to withdraw charges against the suspect. Our aim is for the law to take its course until these matters are finalised before our Courts of laws. The police used to waste a lot of resources investigating these GBV cases only for alleged victims to later withdraw charges. This is a bad precedent and it will be no longer tolerated,” said a worried Bagali. Bagali was buttressing the words of the Commissioner of BPS, Keabetswe Makgophe, when he was giving an address at the official launch of the GBV Pitso that was held in February this year at Molepolole.

During the Pitso, Makgophe expressed concern that it seems that some women were abusing the police by reporting GBV cases only to later withdraw them hence the police have now adopted a policy that discourages the withdrawal of charges. The BPS boss also lamented that some suspects of GBV cases, which were withdrawn at the request of their partners, were overburdening the police. The said partners, Makgophe added, later sue BPS for unlawful arrest and detention even when it is clear that their cases have little or no prospects of success before the courts of laws. Makgophe said one of the reasons why the BPS will no longer entertain the pleas of people who want to withdraw cases of GBV is that in some situations, the alleged victims end up been killed by the suspects following the withdrawal of such cases.

This, Makgophe added, tarnished the name of BPS before the public.