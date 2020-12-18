AON headquarters PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Pan-African risk advisor, Minet Group in partnership with Africa Lighthouse Capital, have announced their intention to acquire Aon’s shareholding in Aon Holdings Botswana, subject to regulatory approval.

This strategic partnership is expected to offer inherent benefits of global knowledge, African insights and local expertise. According to Minet Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Joe Onsando, the transaction will enhance Aon’s comprehensive correspondent network on the continent, backed by an African-owned company. The new entity in Botswana will have the benefit of consistency in leadership and staffing.

"We look forward to working with the company’s existing management team to reposition for growth by emphasising its local ownership, knowledge, and relationships. We will work actively to create value by focusing on business development and increasing effort," he said.

Minet Group has been rapidly expanding its African footprint since 2017 through the acquisition of Aon’s operations in

Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

Africa Lighthouse Capital's Bame Pule said the transaction will enable them to be even more responsive to the needs of clients and will have a positive impact on both product development and client service delivery.

"The African continent presents great opportunities for growth and this transaction reiterates our positive investment outlook for the continent, anchored in sound long-term fundamentals," he said. He also expressed delight to be investing in the leading

company in Botswana’s insurance brokerage and pension fund administration sectors.Aon clients, both within and outside of Botswana, will experience continuity of product and service delivery standards in the short term. In the medium to long term, clients can expect an enhanced offering that combines locally relevant product innovation with optimal broking strategies. Local Aon Botswana clients will continue to receive the service they have come to expect with continuous full access to the global Aon network.

"Global Aon clients and clients with pan-African programs will experience an enhanced offering, combining consistent quality service in the region with optimal broking strategies via local carriers and the international marketplace," he said

Minet Group is a trusted pan-African risk advisory firm and Aon’s largest Global Network Correspondent.

Aon, is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, operates successfully through correspondent arrangements in a number of countries on the African continent and globally.

Africa Lighthouse Capital (ALC) is a leading Botswana citizen-owned private equity firm focused on investing in Botswana companies and propelling them into regional champions, with over P500 million in funds under management.