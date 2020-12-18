 
Indian Community donates food hampers to musicians

MOMPATI TLHANKANE Friday, December 18, 2020
Indian business community donated food hampers to BOMU recently PIC: CAVIN KANOKO
The Indian Business community in Botswana has donated food hampers worth half a million to 275 local musicians.

Through the facility, each artist will receive a food voucher at the value P600 for the months of December, January and February.

Handing over hampers on behalf of the Indian Business Community this week, Gaurang Dalia said they initiated the project after seeing how dire the situation is in the creative industry. “We all agree that the creative industry and performing industries have been mostly affected by the pandemic. It is my belief that performing arts play an integrals part in this country. It is of utmost important that these individuals are supported,” he said.

Dalia also disclosed that the project initially targeted 200 artists but after the money was increased to half a million now 275 artists will benefit. He added that they are aware that Botswana Musician Union (BOMU) has more artists in need of support therefore they will try by all means to help. “Indian business community have come forward and supported this cause. We thank them at large for the generous support,” he said. Dalia said they hope

the pandemic will soon be over and get to enjoy performances from artists.

For his part BOMU president, Fresh Lesokwane said the local music industry is one those hard hit sectors therefore the gesture from the Indian community is the best they have received so far since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world in March. “Artists rely on events, this means that artists will continue to struggle to make end means and to receive such warmth and generosity from the stakeholders such as the Indian community is a huge smile on our faces,” he highlighted. Lesokwane said this is a hope that the impact of the COVID-19 will be cushioned especially now that the year is coming to an end. He said as BOMU they look forward to working with the Indian Community in their future endeavours. He also outlined that all the BOMU chapters will benefit from the donation. Lesokwane said other companies should come on board and assist because they have over 14 000 artists in Botswana.

