Motswako music trio ,Bafana Ba have dropped a music video of their third single titled, O Seka Njampela that has so far has blown the social media away.

The group comprises young hip-hop and Motswako geniuses who mix motswako, hip-hop with a dash of R&B. The video which premiered on Facebook shows a young bride preparing to walk down the isle before getting a call from one of her lovers who then pours his heart to her declaring his undying love for her. She later walked down the isle to get married to her second boyfriend (fiance) who also declares his undying love for her despite rumors he heard about her cheating on him.

In an interview with Arts & Culture ,one of Bafana Ba members Onalenna Maswaneng also known as Osta Tyger said their latest music video was a narration of how three men love one woman and end up competing for her love and attention. He said so far they have five singles namely Amen, Its True, Mellisa, Error and O Ska Njampela.

“Motswako has always been a part of us as we grew up listening to it which ended up it being the genre we chose to do and mostly because it represents our language and culture in the hip hop scene. The group started on March 2020 during the first

lockdown. Our music is mostly inspired by our daily lives and experiences. O Ska Njampela is written by Bafana Ba, produced by Izvare Beats and video shot by Jack Botlhoko on November 26, 2020 at Regid Health Group at Phakalane,” he said.

Bafana Ba is a group of three talented individuals who includes Maswaneng, Mosa Tshekiso known as Ntate Elmo and Nnete Garebaise who goes by Da Truth. The trio is mostly known for their unique story telling music mostly derived from the day-to-day experiences of their lives. These lads are also famed for their Uncensored Stories that gained them fame in Facebook. They have also featured on two songs with local popular artists like D-Axis and DJ Modric, which are to be released soon.

According to Maswaneng, they are currently working on their first studio album that will be released early 2021. However, he pointed out that they were facing some challenges that included financial constraints and lack of exposure. Despite that,they thanked their supporters for taking them to where they are at the moment and urged them to continue with the support, as it is what drives their motivation.