The struggle has become the same for artists PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

In an industry that is filled with egos, rivalry and artist ingenuity it took more than 10 months of hunger and starvation to unite the whole creative industry.

This is an industry full of infighting and in the past friendships have been forged and destroyed. Sexual relationships among creatives have led to scandals. Organizations uch as Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) and other have seen leaders sulkily come and go, core outfits like Copyright Society of Botswana (COSBOTS) attracted all sorts of controversy in he process.

Others in the creative sector have been accused of bootlicking corrupt government officials for tenders. Widely ,creatives have been known for not supporting each other. Now with one common goal and putting all past quarrels aside, the songwriters, artists, musicians, engineers, producers and everyone who brings music to life has geared up together to appeal the government to reopen the industry.

COVID-19 is forcing creatives especially in the music industry to get creative and come up with various ideas on how the sector could reopen but still adhere to COVID-19 regulations.

Recently when Vee Mampeezy was charged P10 000 for holding an unlawful meeting and flouting COVID-19 restrictions, various creatives in the performing arts sector came together to help the Taku taku hitmaker to pay the fine. There is no big artist or upcoming artist, the struggle has become the same and while the popular ones are at the forefront for public recognition, others are working behind the scenes.

Earlier this year this year , when ATI took a solo run against the government, a

Banners

lot of musicians like Mingo Touch openly criticized him but now they have joined forces with the lekhete hitmaker in forcing the government to open their sector.While the creatives remain grateful for three months relief efforts earlier this year, they want more to be done soon to avoid a level of loss that could devastate artists more than it has already done. The artists who have also joined forces in requesting Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development to resign have outlined that the latter has failed to address their problems. “Rakgare stop ignoring us,” read one of the banners.

Legendary musician, Snyomfere recently hijacked the creatives gathering in Old Naledi in Gaborone to criticize the reopening quests only to be put down but a bunch of creatives like Franco who described Snyomfere as unhinged. Moreover the creatives got together and went to Broadhurst Police Station in support of Vee Mampeezy who was taken in for questioning.

Industry veteran Mox Gaolape ended up being cuffed and later released by the Police. Combined, creatives have a huge voice and command a large following so as long as they have a common problem their unity will grow stronger. Whether the union will reach demise after the industry reopens it remains to be seen but at the moment the sector is more united than it has never been before.