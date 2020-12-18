 
Whereas the current quota sits at 60/40 where foreign content gets 60%...
While the creative industry has taken to the streets to voice how badl...
The Indian Business community in Botswana has donated food hampers wor...
Motswako music trio ,Bafana Ba have dropped a music video of their thi...
  1. Mmegi
  2. Lifestyle
  3. DJ Dagizus to release Ngwetsi

DJ Dagizus to release Ngwetsi

NNASARETHA KGAMANYANE Friday, December 18, 2020
DJ Dagizus
Godwill Daniel better known as Dj Dagizus or Dagee will release a new single dubbed Ngwetsi on Christmas Day. 

DJ Dagizus is a Dallas, Texas; USA based international and producer from Botswana. He decided to feature a talented Motswana female singer and vocalist , Una Sell who hails from Serowe. In an interview, DJ Dagizus, said they were supposed to have released something together a long time back but they experienced some production delays..
“This is the right timing though there were still some delays with the production back in Botswana. Since I decided to work with a Motswana vocalist Una, I also decided to engage a local producer under her guidance,” he revealed.

Ngwetsi is an Afrobeat type of beat influenced by Nigerian melodies. The Lyrics are 100% in Setswana language. It is a song about a beautiful and ambitious young lady who fell in love with a man from Tswapong. They were in a relationship for sometimes and the man never mentioned anything about taking the relationship to the next step, which can be marriage or even engagement. So, one day the young lady

decided to step up and act. She then decided to go all the way to Tswapong to meet up and introduce herself as daughter in law to her future in-laws.

He said the song came at the right time when people were feeling down due to the pandemic. “This is in relation to what is currently happening today in our communities, where men would just stay with women, our sisters, have children with them, but never marry them. To tell the truth every young woman wants to see themselves married one day. This is to just encourage our brothers out there to take a lead and necessary steps in their relationships ,” he said.

Even though the song will be released on Christmas it is expected to be on airwaves before then. DJ Dagizus said he would share a download link on his official Facebook page; “Dj Dagizus” and the link will be there till December 26,2020 for people to have access and download it for free.

Lifestyle

