Minerals minister, Lefoko Moagi is leading 'Team Botswana'

Government and De Beers have agreed to extend their sales agreement governing diamonds from Debswana by one year after negotiations were hampered by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The 10-year agreement concluded in September 2011 was due to elapse at the end of this year and ahead of that date, senior officials from both sides had engaged in talks and laid out the agenda or ground rules for negotiation.

The negotiations are traditionally a closely guarded secret, involving back and forths between London and Gaborone and quite often, heavy concessions on both sides. At its heart, the sales agreement between De Beers and government governs the conditions around the sale of diamonds from Debswana through the De Beers process. The last such talks delivered by far the best deal for Botswana, with the migration of multibillion dollar diamond activities from London to Gaborone. The deal also secured an independent pricing avenue for Botswana, via the establishment of the state-owned Okavango Diamond Company (ODC).

This week, De Beers said both sides had agreed to extend the current agreement while talks continue.

“Due to the logistical challenges presented by the pandemic, the Government of the Republic of Botswana and De Beers Group have agreed to extend their existing contract for the sale of Debswana’s rough diamond production until the end of 2021,” the diamond group said in an emailed statement. “The extension, which will extend the terms of the existing agreement, will provide further time for discussions regarding the contract renewal.”

While details of the 'heads of agreement' are not officially

known thus far in the talks, insiders previously told BusinessWeek talks could focus on a greater percentage of supply to the ODC, a higher profit split for government from Debswana revenues, greater capital commitments by De Beers and a focus on legacy around skills development.

Sources said De Beers could 'comfortably and profitably' run on a 97:3 profit split with the government, higher than the current split, which gives Botswana 81% of earnings from Debswana through taxes, royalties and dividends.

For his part, President Mokgweetsi Masisi has said Botswana will be seeking a greater presence in the diamond pipeline, adding more value from just mining and manufacturing.

“We need to move further up the pipeline to jewellery manufacturing and retail,” he said. “Participation at these upmarket levels of the pipeline, however small, will go a long way in promoting the development of Gaborone as a diamond city and Botswana as the number one diamond destination.”

Other analysts have said where previously government leveraged Debswana to secure concessions from De Beers, the declining resources at the various mines mean the current agreement could be the last where the Debswana hand is played to its fullest extent. Jwaneng, the world’s richest mine, will have to spend billions more on Cut 9, which will extend its life to 2034, while more expenditure is required at Orapa’s Cut 3 to push its life beyond 2030.