Air Botswana defends fares as ‘affordable’

Air Botswana says its revised fares are affordable and, in the case of some routes, can compete with the costs of fuelling a vehicle for the trip.

Under pressure from legislators at the Committee on Statutory Bodies and State Enterprises on Wednesday, Air Botswana managing director Agnes Khunwana said the airline had successfully challenged itself to set reasonable fares for Botswana.

Khunwana said according to fares set in November, the lowest one-way ticket between Gaborone and Francistown was P821 for one way and P1,500 for return, while the lowest ticket for Maun to Kasane was P362 one way and P706 return. Kasane to Francistown can cost as little as P423 one way and P807 return, she said.

“This is something that we had challenged ourselves that we wanted our fares to be affordable and we will keep looking at our cost structure to make sure our operational costs do not negatively affect the fares," the MD said. “Upgrading our fleet also helped the costs because we did not have that flexibility with the smaller aircraft.”

Khunwana said Air

Banners

Botswana believes the fares do cater for Batswana and the airline has been engaging the market regularly on the matter.

“When we benchmark with someone driving, the costs of the fuel, our fares are competitive,” she said.

Meanwhile, Air Botswana returned to the regional skies this week with flights to Cape Town, Harare and Lusaka. The flights were suspended in March when the government instituted a global travel ban in response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Air Botswana has since then struggled, with Parliament approving a P100 million bailout to keep the national airline afloat.

The national airline has experienced running losses since 2008, due to an ageing fleet, high maintenance costs, equipment failure, route redundancy and pressure from competition. Air Botswana also shaved staff in 2017 and plans to further rationalise this year, to enhance operational efficiency and align staff with the size of its fleet.