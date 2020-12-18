Residential houses

It is common for lessors to want the lease to state what the leased premises would be used for. However, they should not get excited about narrowing use. PAUL MORE writes

This article explores the remaining critical lease clauses that all property investors should be mindful of in their bid not only to retain the rental and capital values of their properties but also to enhance such values in real terms.

Security Deposit

This is the amount payable by the lessor at the commencement of the lease, meant to protect the landlord if the lessee fails to discharge all or some of its obligations stipulated in the lease. This should be a reasonable fee. Normally the lessor would press for a higher security deposit motivated by ‘anticipated’ future defaults and lessees would resist this as they would not want to tie their cash into a non-beneficial use. Striking a balance between the interests of both parties is vital, and would to some extent depend not only on how knowledgeable both parties are about the market but also on anticipation of future trends and how well sharpened their negotiation skills are.

Traditionally, the security deposit has always been equivalent to a month’s rental. But over time, it became clear that in some cases this amount would be too little particularly in cases where the lessee fails to discharge all its obligations. The deposit should be discussed and agreed and should be of such magnitude that it would serve as a deterrence to lessees turning rogue and in the process forcing lessors to use their own funds to meet lessees’ failures.

Among other things the clause on security deposit should cover the following; the amount payable in pula terms, how the amount should be used, where and how the amount will be held, whether interest would accrue on the said amount, mutually acceptable pre-determined reasons for deductions on the amount held and how the amount would be released to the lessee at the termination of the lease.

To protect both parties, sometimes an arrangement is made for an interest bearing joint bank account, or a landlord’s escrow account, which would be accessible by the lessor at the termination of the lease. Another way of providing for the deposit is for the lessee to make a provision for a bank or personal guarantee.

This is an area where the prospective lessee should ride on the crest of its covenant strength to lower the amount it would have to pay for a sum it would, in any case, be restricted from accessing possibly for years. Where the deposit is stated in pula amount as opposed to being a factor of the monthly rental, to minimise the potential for the deposit becoming too low over time as a consequence of erosion in value occasioned by the time value of money, the clause on security deposit should state that the deposit would be reviewed in line with applicable escalations and rental reviews.

The leasehold manager needs to be alive to this requirement and do the needful at the right time. Some organisations, which do not have qualified resources managing their property portfolios have found themselves having access to a minuscule security deposit that was never increased over time, despite many rental reviews that would have taken place. Consequently, the security deposit amounts were found to be too low to cover breaches of leases by tenants.

Escalation and rental review

Leasing of property is some form of investment. It is essential to protect the value of such investment not only in monetary terms but also in real terms. At the very least, lessors expect such investment to grow in line with inflation. However, the more discerning lessors, especially those not only managing a diverse property portfolio but also subjected to tremendous pressure to secure high earnings for the benefit of shareholders, often target inflation-beating growth. This enables them to pay reasonable dividends to shareholders.

However, the windfall such property managers used to net through the conventional 10% compound escalation is no longer easily achievable. In some cases, the clause on escalation allows rental growth to be aligned to the Consumer Price Index, and lessors would either use the prevailing rate on the due date for implementation or the average over the last 12 months,

depending on what is captured in the lease. Whatever the case might be, for purposes of avoiding unnecessary friction between the parties, the relevant clause of the lease should state in unambiguous terms how the rental escalation would be determined.

Escalation is a form of pre-determined annual rental review. But some leases would accommodate opportunity for rental review. For instance, during a five-year lease term, rental for the first two successive years after the first anniversary of the lease might only accommodate an upward only review governed by the pre-agreed method for determination of escalation.

However, to protect both parties, the lessor from a rental that lags the market, and the lessee from a rental that exceeds the going market rates, the lease would normally capture a provision for rental review in line with market trends to kick in at the commencement of the fourth year of the lease agreement. The lessee must appreciate that in such cases, owing to uncertainty about the future, this arrangement might result in the lessor protecting itself by demanding a higher rental for the first year of the lease.

Break clause

This clause allows for early termination of the lease. Lessees love this clause because it enables them to strip themselves of the burden of rental payment when the going is tough, or where there is a possibility of moving to more upmarket premises at a reasonable rental. Lessees would be discharged of their responsibility without levying of penalties.

For the lessor, this might be a bitter pill to swallow. And it is precisely for that reason, that where the lessee vehemently presses for a break clause, the lessor might respond by compensating for the likely reduction in capital value by charging a higher initial base rent. Not only that, but discerning lessors would normally lock-in a lessee for an agreed minimum duration. For instance, for a five-year lease, the break clause might provide a lock-in period of two years. During that period, both parties would be barred from serving notice to terminate the lease.

The lease should capture a condition on when the notice for terminating the lease in harmony with the break clause should be served. A period of three to six months would be reasonable. This would help the lessor to market the property and hopefully secure a tenant to occupy the space that would otherwise lie vacant. A disruption on rental flow as a consequence of early termination of the lease might negatively affect the investment value of the property and should be avoided by all means.

Use of demised premises

It is common for lessors to want the lease to state what the leased premises would be used for. However, they should not get excited about narrowing use. The temptation to narrow use might be occasioned by the thought that the lessor would have an opportunity to cash in where the lessee decides to widen the base of use.

However, this could serve as an Achilles heel where a rental review is only considered in the context of just one or two permissible uses, whereas the property is suitable for multiple uses which could attract a higher rental. Purely from a property investment perspective, it would be irrational for a lessor to restrict the use of leased property from a potentially higher earning use.

Severability

In the couching of lease terms, it is possible to capture provisions that are not aligned to current laws, or newly enacted laws could render one or more of the lease clauses illegal. The clause on severability would cover this and state that if it happened, the lease would not be deemed illegal in its entirety save for the specific unlawful clauses. This means that the legal clauses of the lease would still govern the relationship between the parties.



The foregoing points clearly reflect how important it is for property investors to have qualified resources on the ground to manage their leased properties. Of course, such a service can be outsourced to a reputable company.

PAUL MORE*

*Paul More is a property specialist.