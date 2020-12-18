“What do you want to be in future?” a teacher randomly asks a student.

“I want to become a doctor like my father,” the student replies and on and on the discussion continues. What is clear from this interaction is that children have different dreams but they cannot logically explain why they want to take that path or how to get there. And that is when the concept of career guidance comes in.

What is career guidance?

The word 'guidance' originated back in the 1530s and is defined as the process of directing conduct. Career guidance can be defined as a comprehensive, developmental programme designed to assist individuals in making and implementing informed educational and occupational choices. In simple words, it is a journey on which people develop to make mature and informed decisions. It is the act of guiding or showing the way; it is the act of seeking advice. Career guidance is the guidance given to individuals to help them acquire the knowledge, information, skills, and experience necessary to identify career options and narrow them down to make one career decision. This career decision then results in their social, financial and emotional well-being throughout. According to an online source, career guidance is a developmental process that facilitates the acquisition of attitudes; skills and knowledge to help students better understand themselves while exploring viable education and career options that eventually result into making informed decisions with developed plans to achieve their career aspirations. Elsewhere, it has been said that career counselling is a type of advice-giving and support provided by career counsellors to their clients, to help the clients manage their journey through life, learning and work changes (career). This includes career exploration, making career choices, managing career changes, lifelong career development and dealing with other career-related issues. There is no agreed definition of career counselling worldwide, mainly due to conceptual, cultural and linguistic differences. However, the terminology of ‘career counselling’ typically denotes a professional intervention, which is conducted either one-on-one or in a small group. There is considerable variation in the terminology that is used worldwide to describe this activity. In addition to the linguistic variation between US English (counseling) and British English (counselling), there is also a range of alternate terms which are in common use. These include career guidance; career coaching; guidance and counselling; personal guidance; career consulting and a range of related terminologies. This frequently leads writers and commentators to combine multiple terms e.g. career guidance and counselling to be inclusive. However, care should be exercised when moving from one terminology to another as each term has its own history and cultural significance. An alternate term is 'career guidance'. This term is sometimes used as a synonym for career counselling, but can also be used to describe a broader range of interventions beyond one-to-one counselling. Career counselling includes a wide variety of professional activities which help people deal with career-related challenges. Career counsellors work with adolescents seeking to explore career options, experienced professionals contemplating a career change, parents who want to return to the world of work after taking time to raise their child, or people seeking employment. Career counselling is also offered in various settings, including in groups and individually, in person or employing digital communication. Career guidance and counselling can be an instrument to effectively combat social exclusion and increase citizens' employability.

In addition to career counsellors, it is also common for psychologists, teachers, managers, trainers and Human Resources (HR) specialists to give formal support in career choices. It is also very common for people to

Banners

seek informal support from friends and family around their career choices and to bypass career professionals altogether.The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) elucidates that the career counselling of youth comprises of four main components: (a) assisting the individuals to acquire greater self-awareness in areas such as interests, values, abilities, and personality style, (b) linking individuals to sources so that they can become more well-informed about occupations and professions, (c) involving human beings in the decision-making process so that they can choose a career path that is well suited to their own interests, values, abilities, requirements and personality style, and (d) supporting individuals to be dynamic administrators of their career paths including management of career transitions and balancing various life roles as well as becoming lifelong learners in the sense of professional development over their lifetime (Career Development, n.d.)

Who can benefit from Career Guidance?

JC students Setting the basics right solves a lot of confusion that might arise later. Whether it is choosing the correct stream to the correct board, and mapping career goals, a right start at the right time makes all the difference. Personally, I believe children’s career paths are carved at JC and were it according to me, Form One orientation would be a week-long with a career expo. This, in my view, will help children as they study. This stems from the fact that Form Four placement is done using JC results and the subjects chosen for the child thus, determine their career. Actually, that’s what I ensured I explain to the little ones I taught. Such that by the time they write JC, they already know the career path they want to take.

BGCSE students

One chooses one’s stream out of the four possible options (non-medical, medical, humanities, commerce, social sciences). To make sure that the entire process from choosing the right career options to achieving those goals goes smoothly, one must seek career guidance from an informed (and experienced) mentor (read: career guide).

I believe that the country needs mentorship programmes that even as children go to school, prepare them for life. If maybe a child wants to be a doctor, they should have a doctor as a mentor. This can encourage children to exert extra effort in their studies. I believe we wait till way too late to give children career exposure.

What are the elements of Career Guidance?

To understand Career Guidance a little better, let us look at its most important elements: A qualified career counsellor The first and foremost element of any career guidance process is the presence of a qualified guide (read: counsellor). A secure environment The process of career counselling entails creating a safe and secure environment, where the counsellee feels at ease and can discuss the issues bothering him/her. An agreement of trust and confidence In a general scenario, the only career guidance one has is the opinion of one’s parents, teachers’ judgement based on marks, and the comments of friends and neighbours. While they might be rational and unbiased in their opinions, relying on them isn’t sufficient to base the foundation of one’s entire career.

“Career guidance is a very important factor as regards our education system and the earlier the better. Some students reach Senior Six before they actually decide on which course they should do. Once that is done, it will help in nurturing the Rwandan citizens.” – Brian Pascal Olal, an Educationist