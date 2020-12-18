Shah PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

The Botswana Football League (BFL) has experienced a slow response to the advertised chief executive officer (CEO) post.

The BFL is a new establishment in the local football fraternity and it will oversee the running of the elite and second tier league affairs. The BFL has recently released an advert calling for applications for a number of posts as they look to boost its secretariat, with the CEO post being the highlight of the adverts. However, in the dying hours before closure of the job application, which is this evening, the BFL office had received only two applications for the CEO job.

Speaking to Mmegi Sport, Jagdish Shah who is leading the recruitment process confirmed that only two applications have reached their office. He also said the screening process will resume on Monday and the public should then expect the position to be filled anytime from then. "We have just received only two applications for the CEO (job) as of now. The applications are with the (Botswana Football Association) BFA and they will presented to the board tomorrow (Friday) evening while the screening process will start on Monday. Since we did not receive a lot of applications, we do not expect it (the process) to take long and as soon as we are done we will announce the new CEO," Shah said.

He added

the board has not eyed anyone for the job hence it put it to the public for qualified aspirants to try their luck. The incoming CEO should have at least eight years of experience and a degree in a sport related field. With Shah remaining tightlipped, Mmegi Sport is informed that former Gaborone United general manager Olebile Sikwane is being heavily linked to the CEO job. Sikwane is said to be the frontrunner for the post ahead of political commentator and analyst, Lawrence Ookeditse whose chances could be limited because of his ambitions in national politics. The public is also informed that in the mix is Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC) interim CEO Tuelo Serufho although he is likely to stay on at the commission. BFA regional coordinator Setete Phuthego has also been linked to the job.

The BFL became a legal entity after delegates at the Botswana Football Association (BFA) general assembly passed a motion calling for the Botswana Premier League to be autonomous. Under the new arrangement, the league will now be able to negotiate and sign contracts or deals without the involvement of the mother body. In the past, all sponsorship deals were under the signatory of the BFA.