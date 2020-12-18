 
Nthaga hopes to break 'curse' with Fighters

KABELO BORANABI Friday, December 18, 2020
Unsung hero: Nthaga has also managed to help the likes of Letlapeng and Rolling Boys gain promotion to the elite league in the past PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO
Mogoditshane Fighters coach Thaloba 'Machine' Nthaga is hoping to break the 'packed bag' curse, as he is set to open fresh talks with Mogoditshane Fighters. 

Over the weekend Nthaga guided Fighters into the elite league promotion with a win over Nico United. The initial agreement between the coach and the club ended over the last weekend. Nthaga joined Samba Boys in January, initially as a technical director but was given the head coach role following the departure of then-coach Tiroyaone 'TRX' Mohambi in early February. 'Machine' was given a clear mandate to help the team gain promotion back into the elite league.

He achieved the feat on Saturday afternoon as his side beat Nico United 1-0 in the second leg of the promotional playoffs. The team won the two-legged tie 1-0 after they were held to a 0-0 draw in Selebi-Phikwe, as Fighters ended a seven-year stay in the second-tier league. "The agreement was that I will be with them for this season, until the end of the season to help them achieve promotion. So now we will have to sit down and talk and take it from there," Nthaga briefly told Mmegi Sport

after the weekend's triumph. Fighters have become the fourth team, Machine has promoted in the last 10 years. The gaffer has been living in a packed bag whenever he got a promotion into the elite league.

In 2010, Nthaga helped Black Peril to achieve their first promotion into the elite league but was dismissed just after a handful game into the second round of the league games. He did it again with Letlapeng in 2014 but once again his stay was short-lived. Two years later, Security Systems got a promotion into the second tier with Nthaga in charge. "I have been here many times before. For now, it is time for celebrations and see what the Premier League wants and work on that. Look, I believe am a very good coach, everywhere I have been I always brought results. I believe am a very capable coach just waiting for the right opportunities," he said. Fighters join Sua Flamingoes and Masitaoka as the new faces in the Premiership.

