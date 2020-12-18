Waiting for a chance: Jwaneng Galaxy will hope that they use their chances and knock out South African giants despite being regarded as minnows

With odds stacked against Jwaneng Galaxy when they take on South African giants, Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League, can they emulate Gaborone United (GU) and deliver a miracle? Mmegi Staffer BOITUMELO KHUTSAFALO asks

National champions, Jwaneng Galaxy face an uphill task from next week against Sundowns in the first leg of the continental competition. Galaxy remain the only Botswana representative in Africa following Orapa United’s exit in the CAF Confederations Cup. Under normal circumstances, not many would give Galaxy a chance considering Sundowns’ status. Not only are Sundowns giants in South Africa or the region, but they are also seen as one of the favourites to win the competition. They have been amongst the teams to look out for in the competition. They have already won in recent years. Galaxy on the other hand are making their debut in the competition and hope to borrow a leaf from Township Rollers who have performed better than any other local side in the competition. Rollers remain the only Botswana side to have managed to reach the group stages of the competition.

However, on their way to making history, they did not meet any of the South African sides regarded in the region as big guns. In most cases, the South African sides always had an upper hand over local sides. Case in point being five years ago when Rollers lost 3-1 on aggregate to Kaizer Chiefs. Segolame Boy had given Rollers hope with his away goal in the first leg at the FNB Stadium when they lost 2-1. But pressure coupled with inexperience in the competition saw Rollers fail to capitalise on home

Banners

ground advantage, losing 1-0 in the second leg. In 2010 though, GU beat the odds, knocking out Orlando Pirates in the preliminary stage. Like Galaxy, not many gave GU a chance that time considering the strength of Pirates then. After a 0-0 draw in Gaborone, Pirates were expected to ‘finish off’ Moyagoleele in Port Elizabeth but GU scored two last gasp goals to earn a vital 2-2 draw. Katlego Masego and Bennett Chenene had put Pirates 2-0 up before an own goal and a last-minute header by Stephen Maposa saw GU progress to the next stage with an away goal.This result is expected to give Galaxy hope considering that they also have a capable squad. Despite being fairly new at the helm, head coach Losika Keatlholetswe has already won the hearts of Galaxy supporters, especially after thumping US Zilimadjou 4-0 in the first leg of the preliminary round. Keatlholetswe has wealth of experience, especially concerning African football as well as the capability of Botswana players. He has been a coach for years and was the technical director of the Botswana Football Association (BFA). Sundowns have had setbacks in the last few weeks. After losing their head coach Pitso Mosimane to Al Ahly this year, they have also lost their star defender Motjeka Madisha through an accident. Galaxy first host Sundowns at Lobatse Sport Complex before they head to South Africa for the second leg.