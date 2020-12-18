Local athletes will battle it out tomorrow PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Lukewarm performance is expected, as the fourth Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) interzonal track and field competition gets underway at the National Stadium tomorrow.

The competition would be for athletes and officials who are on the southern side of the country because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols on interzonal travel restrictions. The event follows the first instalment of the interzonal competition, which was held in Francistown. It is the first time in a long period that the athletes would be getting an opportunity to grace the eight-lane track. Athletes would use the competition to get back in shape as they search for qualification at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

However, most athletes would not be expected to run their normal races because of fear of injury. National team head coach, Justice Dipeba told Mmegi Sport that it is the first race after almost a year without racing.

“We are not expecting anything special. It is early in the season and it would be more like a time trial. Just to see how far we have gone and gain in terms of fitness since we started our training after lockdown,” he said. Dipeba said they do not expect athletes to pick any injuries because it would be like a time trial.

Sprint sensation, Isaac Makwala said he has registered for the 200m and 400m heats, but he has not decided which race he would pick.“I have been training properly but there is nothing special about tomorrow’s event, it is just a track competition,” Makwala said. BBA vice president-administration Oabona Theetso said preparations for the competition are going well and the race is still on. He explained that they would not be conducting any COVID-19 tests because they are a non-contact sport. Theetso said they would be screening athletes. He added that there would be no spectators allowed in the venue.The competition is divided into four categories: morning session: 100m (men and women) 110m hurdles (men). Afternoon session: 200m (men and women), 400m (men and women), 1500m (men and women), 4x100m relays, long jump (men and women) and short put (men and women). There is also a cross-country event at the end of the day. According to communication from BAA, each athlete would be required to participate in a maximum of two individual events and to vacate the competition venue immediately after the event.