 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The Botswana Football League (BFL) has experienced a slow response to ...
The Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) is going for gold at the ...
FRANCISTOWN: Chadibe North FC have vowed to prove that their ascendanc...
Mogoditshane Fighters coach Thaloba 'Machine' Nthaga is hoping to brea...
Banners
Banners
iskenderun escort iskenderun escort alanya escort escort fethiye escort Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort
  1. Mmegi
  2. Sport
  3. Lukewarm athletics event expected tomorrow

Lukewarm athletics event expected tomorrow

CALISTUS KOLANTSHO Friday, December 18, 2020
Local athletes will battle it out tomorrow PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO
Lukewarm performance is expected, as the fourth Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) interzonal track and field competition gets underway at the National Stadium tomorrow.

The competition would be for athletes and officials who are on the southern side of the country because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols on interzonal travel restrictions. The event follows the first instalment of the interzonal competition, which was held in Francistown. It is the first time in a long period that the athletes would be getting an opportunity to grace the eight-lane track. Athletes would use the competition to get back in shape as they search for qualification at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
However, most athletes would not be expected to run their normal races because of fear of injury. National team head coach, Justice Dipeba told Mmegi Sport that it is the first race after almost a year without racing.
“We are not expecting anything special. It is early in the season and it would be more like a time trial. Just to see how far we have gone and gain in terms of fitness since we started our training after lockdown,” he said. Dipeba said they do not expect athletes to pick any injuries because it would be like a time trial.

Banners
Sprint sensation, Isaac Makwala said he has registered for the 200m and 400m heats, but he has not decided which race he would pick.
“I have been training properly but there is nothing special about tomorrow’s event, it is just a track competition,” Makwala said. BBA vice president-administration Oabona Theetso said preparations for the competition are going well and the race is still on. He explained that they would not be conducting any COVID-19 tests because they are a non-contact sport. Theetso said they would be screening athletes. He added that there would be no spectators allowed in the venue.
The competition is divided into four categories: morning session: 100m (men and women) 110m hurdles (men). Afternoon session: 200m (men and women), 400m (men and women), 1500m (men and women), 4x100m relays, long jump (men and women) and short put (men and women). There is also a cross-country event at the end of the day. According to communication from BAA, each athlete would be required to participate in a maximum of two individual events and to vacate the competition venue immediately after the event.

Subscribe to



Sport

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

Bogosi ja ga Mmangwato

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Cialis 5 Mg Cialis Viagra Cialis 100 mg Viagra satın al elektronik sigara