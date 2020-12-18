Busy in the transfer market: Rail Giants PIC: KOKETSO KGOBOGE

The BoFINET softball league is proposed to start in January after the 2019-2020 season was nullified due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The transfer list has been released and Rail Giants is leading the pack.

Giants together with Wells International are currently leading the number of transfers with four players each. Giants’ coach Pako Maforaga told Mmegi Sport that they intend to recruit a few more players during the January transfer window. “The idea is to have both teams, men and women, in the elite league. With the senior men, we are preparing for the transition of players who would be slowing down or retiring. The sooner we find a functional team the better,” he said. Maforaga said he is currently in talks with a few players. When asked if the league would start in January, Maforaga said the league could start if by the second week they would adopt the model. He pointed out that if by then they have not, it would be a clear sign that softball is in trouble.

Wells manager Moffat Kgotlaetsile said most players want to be associated with his club because it is better organised. “As you can see from the numbers, we want to make sure that we beef up all the departments for both the men and women’s teams. We have been struggling with pitching for women and we hope to correct that,” he said. Kgotlaetsile said the

Banners

playing fields are ready to host games. “It is possible to start the league in January provided the Annual General Meeting (AGM) that was postponed is held earlier so that the league model is approved. Some clubs are walkovers, so having the minor league, they would get an opportunity to go and sort themselves out in the minor league,” he said. According to information reaching Mmegi Sport, the proposal is to have two leagues as major and minor. As per the contract, BoFINET expects Botswana Softball Association (BSA) to trim the number of clubs currently under their arm. Currently, BSA has 42 clubs; Women: North 8 and South 11, making a total of 19; Men: North 11 and South 12, making a total of 23.The intention is to have major and minor leagues in both regions. The new format for the major league is to have four women clubs in the North and seven in the South to make 11. In the men’s side, seven would be in the North and eight in the South to make a total of 15. The minor league: the northern side would have four women clubs and four in the south. Men's side would have four clubs in the north and four in the south.