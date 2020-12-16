 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Pupils have performed satisfactorily in the primary school leaving exa...
FRANCISTOWN: A 36-year-old man of Nokaneng village in the North West D...
PALAPYE: Police have urged motorists to exercise defensive driving to ...
FRANCISTOWN: Driven by passion to change lives of the disadvantaged pe...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. Insignificant decline in PSLE results despite COVID-19 interruption

Insignificant decline in PSLE results despite COVID-19 interruption

PINI BOTHOKO Wednesday, December 16, 2020
President Masisi touring schools after the reopening from Covid19 interruption PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES
Pupils have performed satisfactorily in the primary school leaving examination noting a slight decline of just under one percent despite learning disruptions from schools closing as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak reaching Botswana.

According to a press release from Botswana Examinations Council (BEC), the 2020 Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE) results indicate that the proportion of candidates obtaining credit grades being Grade C or better show an insignificant overall decline of 0.89 percent at A-C grades from 74.33% in 2019 to 73.44% in 2020. 

Just like in the previous year, female candidates continue to outperform their male counterparts in all subjects. The press release further stated that candidates obtaining Grade A have remained the same though an insignificant decline by 0.40 percent from 20.81% recorded in 2019 and 20.41% in 2020 was observed.

Moreover, a proportion of candidates obtaining Grade B have also remained the same with an insignificant increase of 0.59

Banners
percent from 18.09% in 2019 to 18.68% in 2020. Candidates at Grade C slightly declined by 1.12% from 35.43% in 2019 to 34.31% in 2020.

As for pass grades of Grade D and E, the proportion of candidates at Grade D remained the same with an insignificant decline of 0.15 percent from 19.12% in 2019 to 18.97% in 2020. Furthermore, there has also been an insignificant increase of 1.01 percent from 6.43% in 2019 to 7.44% in 2020 at Grade E.

A total of 46,063 candidates wrote the 2020 examination showing a decrease in candidature of 3.06 percent from the previous year’s 47,518. The 2020 cohort had 22,762 females and 23,301 males that sat the exam.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

Okay kids. Come... Lets reason together. Now about this Christmas.,

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Cialis 5 Mg Cialis Viagra Cialis 100 mg Viagra satın al elektronik sigara