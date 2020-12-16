President Masisi touring schools after the reopening from Covid19 interruption PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

Pupils have performed satisfactorily in the primary school leaving examination noting a slight decline of just under one percent despite learning disruptions from schools closing as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak reaching Botswana.

According to a press release from Botswana Examinations Council (BEC), the 2020 Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE) results indicate that the proportion of candidates obtaining credit grades being Grade C or better show an insignificant overall decline of 0.89 percent at A-C grades from 74.33% in 2019 to 73.44% in 2020.

Just like in the previous year, female candidates continue to outperform their male counterparts in all subjects. The press release further stated that candidates obtaining Grade A have remained the same though an insignificant decline by 0.40 percent from 20.81% recorded in 2019 and 20.41% in 2020 was observed.

Moreover, a proportion of candidates obtaining Grade B have also remained the same with an insignificant increase of 0.59

percent from 18.09% in 2019 to 18.68% in 2020. Candidates at Grade C slightly declined by 1.12% from 35.43% in 2019 to 34.31% in 2020.

As for pass grades of Grade D and E, the proportion of candidates at Grade D remained the same with an insignificant decline of 0.15 percent from 19.12% in 2019 to 18.97% in 2020. Furthermore, there has also been an insignificant increase of 1.01 percent from 6.43% in 2019 to 7.44% in 2020 at Grade E.

A total of 46,063 candidates wrote the 2020 examination showing a decrease in candidature of 3.06 percent from the previous year’s 47,518. The 2020 cohort had 22,762 females and 23,301 males that sat the exam.