FRANCISTOWN: A 36-year-old man of Nokaneng village in the North West District is on trial for allegedly gunning down his girlfriend.

The accused, Jamo Kobati, is facing a flurry of charges; murder, threat-to-kill and theft that allegedly happened on the same day.

For the murder charge, the state alleges that Kobati killed his girlfriend, Chiqo Nxauwe, at Nokaneng on August 28, 2018.

On the second count, the state alleges that Kobati without any lawful cause caused special constable Taboka Poloko to receive a threat on his life when uttering the words “Poloko o seka wa ntshwara, ke tla go boloya gompieno” in the vernacular, which translated meant: “Poloko don’t arrest or touch me, I will kill you right now” or words to that effect.

In the last indictment, the state alleges that Kobati intentionally and with a motive to permanently deprive the owner of his property, stole a 30.06 rifle (serial number 023746) worth P3,000 belonging to Jethro Oja Nyathi.

Kobati pleaded not guilty to all the charges after they were explained and read to him.

Poloko told the court while under interrogation from prosecutor Universe Kabecha from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) that on August 28, 2018, at around 7am, he left his place of abode for his workstation at Nokaneng police post.

“At around 12pm, Nxauwe arrived at our office as we had arranged with her to come to report after she said that the accused allegedly occasioned bodily harm on her. After sometime, we telephoned Kobati to come to the office. After he arrived at the office, we told him why we called him to come to the office. The deceased later told us that she wanted to withdraw the charge of occasioning actual bodily harm that was levied against the accused. The deceased further pleaded with the accused to give her space so that she could heal mentally and physically since the accused had inflicted some injuries on her body,” Poloko said.

Initially, Poloko said, the accused did not agree with what the deceased was saying, but later relented.

“The deceased later asked the police to assist her to go and take her shoes from the accused’s place. Gopolang Malete and myself accompanied the deceased to the accused’s yard. When we went to the accused’s place, he did not show any signs of anger. After we arrived at the accused’s yard, he went inside a hut while we waited for him outside. While we were still waiting outside the hut, the accused called the deceased telling her to come inside the hut. I then advised the deceased not to go inside the hut. The deceased then told the accused to just bring her shoes outside of the hut,” Poloko said.

In response to what the deceased told the accused, Poloko added, the accused then told the deceased that he was still fixing his bed.

“After a short while, the accused then got outside of the hut, but this time

he was holding a gun. He then reached for one of his pockets and took a bullet. As I was standing in front of him, he uttered the words to the effect that he was going to kill me instantly and pointed the gun towards my direction. I then escaped to the back of his hut when he started loading the gun. The deceased and Malete also ran away. The accused then started to chase the deceased who ran to a nearby yard. After sometime, I then heard the sound of gunshots. I tried to call Gumare police, but their number was not going through. I then ran to Nokaneng Police Post to report what had happened. I also ran to Nokaneng clinic where I informed Isaac Makgoa, who is a nurse, what had happened but he told me that they did not have transport at that time,” Poloko explained, adding that he then told Makgoa that if they could quickly go to the scene of the incident, they may find the deceased still alive.

Poloko added: “Makgoa and myself then rushed to Nokaneng Sub Land Board where I found a transport officer whom I knew by the name of Lesolole and told him what happened. We rushed to the scene of incident in the Land Board car where we found the deceased lying on the ground facing down. Blood was coming out of her head. Makgoa turned her body up and we also discovered that she was bleeding from the chest. We then transported her to Nokaneng clinic where Dr. Moalosi certified her dead upon arrival. I then ran to the police station to record a statement.”

While under cross-examination from defence attorney Lindani Baiketlile, Poloko said that it was true that the accused told him that he wanted to kill him.

Poloko also denied the claim that he was in love with the accused’s girlfriend adding that the claim by Kobati that he once sent someone by the name Onkabetse to inform him (Poloko) to leave his girlfriend alone was not true.

Poloko also denied the assertion by the accused that he provoked him (accused) while he was still inside the hut.

“I never disrespected the accused or provoked him while he was inside his hut. It is also not true that the deceased provoked the accused by telling him that she was moving on with her life without him,” Poloko said.

Asked by Baiketlile if he would deny or confirm that the accused was intoxicated from drinking alcohol or smoking dagga that day when he came to the police station, Poloko responded: “I cannot deny or confirm that. What I know is that the accused cooperated very well with the police while he was at the police station.”

The cases continue before Justice Matlhogonolo Phuthego.