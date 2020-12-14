The boy-child has been challenged to introspect, with a view to becoming a change agent, as gender-based violence (GBV) remains the most prevalent form of human rights violations in modern day society.

Deputy commissioner Dinah Marathe made the call during a youth dialogue that was held in Gaborone recently at Boipuso Hall. The youth dialogue that was conducted against the increasing reports of GBV targeted male students from St Joseph College, Naledi, Ledumang, Molefhe and Gaborone Senior Secondary schools.

Marathe challenged the boy-child to introspect and become positive influencers to their peers with the ultimate intention of maturing into responsible law abiding adults. The police boss said it is mostly men that perpetrated GBV on women and children with an estimated one in three women experiencing physical or sexual abuse in their lifetime.

She added that GBV knows no social, economic or national boundaries as it undermines the health, dignity, economy, security and autonomy of its victims.

“GBV impacts negatively on sexual and reproductive health resulting in forced and unwanted pregnancies, unsafe abortions, traumatic fistula, sexually transmitted infections including HIV and even death. As the boy-child you are both potential victims and perpetrators of GBV. The consequences of GBV include loss of self-esteem, depression, self-harm, poor academic attainment, increased risk taking behaviour, physical injury, suicide or even death,” she said.

Marathe added that as the police they value the partnership and the invaluable contributions made by members of the community in crime prevention. She said it is against this backdrop that the service perceives the youth to be critical role players in the pursuance of their mandate.

She said as the police they will continue to enforce all laws that discourage violence and promote the protection of children such as the Domestic Violence Act, Children’s Act and the Penal Code.

“Your immediate responsibility is to ensure

that all cases of GBV are reported. A call on the boy-child to understand and appreciate that your role in society is to protect and to nurture, to lead and to guide, not to destroy, harm or hurt. Every woman and child should live in a home where they are free from the threat of violence,” she said.

Furthermore, Marathe said every child should be able to attend school without the risk of abuse, and every woman and girl-child should walk the streets without any fear of harassment or attack. She told the boys that the girl-child is their partner and pillar of strength in leading their generation of being exemplary and becoming the good citizens that they are.

Commenting, students conceded that the people who perpetrate GBV are mostly males even in schools; they are mostly the male students. They said children are brought up in single parent families with the boy-child growing up without the necessary guidance from their fathers.

Learners pleaded with the police to introduce anti-crime units in schools to curb violence amongst learners. They pointed out the need for unequal powers between men and women to be fuelling GBV because women tend to be submissive something that makes men undermine women.

The students said there is a need for Setswana culture, which does not recognise equality between men and women, to be introspected because they believe men and women are in fact equal. However, the male students called on women to refrain from abusing their partners emotionally because it fuels the anger in them that can lead to them ending up physically abusive wom