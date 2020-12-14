Yet Another Woman Stabbed To Death

Despite spirited campaigns launched by different organizations for the 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence (GBV), yet another woman was brutally murdered by her boyfriend in Mogoditshane.

The 30-year-old mother of one, a Mochudi native, was allegedly stabbed to death with a sharp object on the throat by the father of her child at Mogoditshane's Maulwane ward.

Crime Investigation Department officer in charge, assistant superintendent Tumediso Mogorosi said the incident occurred on Saturday early morning at around 3am. He stated that the suspect, a 32-year-old man from Tonota and soldier based at the Village BDF camp, later handed himself over to the police.

"The incident occurred at the deceased's rented house in Mogoditshane. Our preliminary investigation has revealed that the duo got into a misunderstanding prior to the suspect's arrival that early morning from where he had spent the whole night entertaining himself," he said.

Asked what misunderstanding could

cause her death and make him the killer, Mogorosi said investigations will reveal what really happened as the couple was known to get into disputes.

"We do not know what really transpired, but investigations into the matter are ongoing. The suspect arrived that early and found the mother of his child asleep, knocked until she opened the door. We do not what led to a misunderstanding that left one dead," he said.

Mogorosi said after receiving the report the police went to the crime scene and rushed the deceased to Nkoyaphiri clinic where she was certified dead by the doctors on arrival. He said the suspect is charged with murder and will appear before the Broadhurst Magistrate's Court today.