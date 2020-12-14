Lack of support for each other has been blamed for women's poor showing in political contests over the years, it has been claimed.

Recently, Gender Links hosted a media training session on women’s political participation and one of the issues that the panellists identified as a hurdle was poor support of women by fellow women. The Monitor looked into the issue to establish why women appear unsupportive of each other at elections because women contest at the polls, but only a few usually win, while the rest come out empty-handed.

Women, who hold a large percentage of the country’s population, have over the years been accused and attacked for supporting men over women during elections.

In an effort to untangle the issue, The Monitor talked to a number of women who are active in politics. Lebohang Letsie, who is a member of the Botswana Congress Party (BCP) dismissed the myth surrounding women’s support towards fellow women stating that women do support each other.

She said women candidates must not fall into the reasoning given by other men that women are their own enemies or the common myth that women can best represent other women. Letsie conceded that women’s representation in political leadership is minimal, but said there is a need to change the electoral system in recognition of the perpetual and consistent exclusion of women.

“It is not that women do not support each other, they do support each other the problem is the environment that women compete within. Men mostly dominate the environment and women have found themselves in a culture that has been dominated by men for years. Political leadership should accept that the world of politics is patriarchal in nature hence leaders should put in place instruments that can help

Banners

women,” she said.

She stated that political constitutions should have structures with equal numbers of men and women. Letsie added that the constitution should enable affirmative action giving an example of some wards or constitutions to be contested only by women.

Furthermore, she said another instrument that could be used to empower women in politics is electoral reforms that include public relations systems.

A national study conducted by Emang Basadi in a book called ‘Mme O Kae’, research on increased women’s representation in politics of 2018 identified women multi-party caucus as a vital tool for women’s voice to be heard. The book further stated to have established that the support from other females alone would not significantly increase women representation hence the need for political reforms such as changing the electoral system in recognition of the perpetual and consistent exclusion of women.

Sharing the same sentiments as Letsie, the book stated the need to strengthen civic education on women in politics including the justification for equal participation of women and men in political leadership and decision-making.

It further indicated that to increase women’s involvement, support, representation and participation in political decision-making the government should enact a gender equality law in order to correct current gender inequality gaps to guarantee gender equality and inclusion.

Another proposed strategy was for the government to develop an implementation framework for the national gender and development policy with specific outcomes for women’s involvement and participation in political decision-making. The book further stated that the move would include clear monitoring and evaluation strategies to ensure accountability and commitment to gender inclusion on an equal basis.