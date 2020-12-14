Block 8 residents gathered at the scene where a 9 year old boy drowned PIC: KINGSLEY KUDA

A nine-year-old boy tragically drowned in a culvert trench at Block 8 in Gaborone.

The police were told about the boy who accidentally fell into a flowing trench, following heavy rains on Thursday late afternoon. The police started searching for the young boy, whose lifeless body was recovered a few kilometres from where he drowned near Airport Junction Mall at around 11pm.

Confirming the incident to The Monitor, acting Sir Seretse Khama Airport Police Station commander More Sefatlhe said upon receiving the report they rushed to the scene and engaged a search team.

“We received the report of a little boy who had entered the water and failed to resurface,” he said.

He stated that the little boy’s body was taken out of the water and rushed to Block

9 clinic where he was pronounced dead by doctors on arrival.

Sefatlhe warned the public to remain vigilant at all times and take care of children during the rainy season to avoid imminent dangers of drowning, especially now that the season has commenced.

“We urge parents to constantly talk to their children and make them aware of the possible dangers of water. Communication with your child is critical in the prevention of such incidents. Children must not be left unattended near water. Even if is not your child, when you see them near the water stream chase them away. It is everyone’s responsibility to prevent cases of drowning in communities,” he said.