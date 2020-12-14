Some of the stakeholders participating at the forum

African Agriculture, in partnership with Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (BUAN) and Business Botswana (BB), organised its first innovative agricultural forum in Botswana.

In an effort to improve the agricultural sector in Botswana, different stakeholders exchanged ideas, experiences, and possible solutions to challenges facing the industry. In his welcoming remarks the managing director of African Agriculture (Pty) Ltd, Miles Nan mentioned that farmers should not just fold their hands regardless of the challenges they are facing. He said it is all about innovation, research development, and seeking the right type of crops. Nan said agriculture has to do with both animals and crops, and even though Botswana beef is considered one of the best, food crop production in the country, is still lacking. Gobusamang Keebine, Business Botswana chairperson, said there is a need to commercialise agriculture, and in order to achieve that Batswana have to stop the inward-looking mentality and be productive. He said the forum will look at ways to close gaps.

For his part, Professor Jasper Rees emphasised the issue of commercialising agriculture in order to build competitive sustainable profitable businesses and train people to operate in that environment. He also mentioned that in collaboration with African Agriculture,

they have their immediate project running to test dry land rice as an irrigation crop in Botswana. He encouraged African Agriculture to create a collective of research projects to house them at BUAN to expand capacity in agric research particularly in crop science. The Chinese ambassador to Botswana, Zhao Yambo explained the relationship between the two countries, which he said was cordial. He added he is aware Botswana is faced with critical climate change challenges and since China is more advanced in technology development, they have recently signed a contract with the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources and Tourism for China to provide mobile monitor machines, which will help monitor climate change challenges.African Agriculture closed the event with the raffle they did to appreciate customers on that day where 10 sheep were given away. The handing over of the raffle prizes was performed by the assistant minister of Basic Education Nnaniki Makwinja. Also attending the event were former minister of Agriculture Edwin Dikoloti, and some members of Parliament, as well as various stakeholders.