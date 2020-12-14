Sebina residents during the official opening of Sefalana Shoppers store PIC: LESEDI MKHUTSHWA

SEBINA: Sebina residents and those on the periphery of the village have applauded Sefalana for curbing the area's unemployment crisis following the hiring 65 locals at the new store.

The Sebina store brings to 29 the total number of retail supermarkets under the name Sefalana Shopper brand, 24 Sefalana Cash and Carry outlets and four Sefalana Hyper stores countrywide.

During the official opening ceremony of Sefalana Shopper Sebina held Friday last week, a lot of residents praised the shop for assisting the government in creating jobs during tough COVID-19 times.

Earlier at the official opening ceremony, Sefalana managing director Chandra Chauhan said that during this pandemic they have not retrenched their employees but have also given them salary increments and even bonuses.

He said they have created close to 400 jobs including the 65 jobs at the Sebina Sefalana Shopper store of which all its employees are Batswana.

Commenting on Sefalana's good deeds, residents that flocked the new shop as early as 6am highly praised the group for making a difference in the lives of Batswana.

Sebina Sefalana Shopper had customers from Nshakashogwe village such as Kakale Mayiwa, 56, who was over the moon over the good news.

She said that Sefalana has over the years assisted the government in curbing the unemployment crisis in other districts countrywide and would now do the same in Tutume Sub-District.

She added: “My nephew is one of the fortunate ones, as he happens to have landed a job after years of being unemployed. Sefalana has indeed changed the life of my beloved nephew and other employees in this area.”

She was also happy to learn that the retail store was finally in the neighbouring village.

Mayiwa said that she used to travel as far as Francistown so that she could purchase goods from Sefalana stores located in the second city.

The delighted customer added that Sefalana has been her favourite store for decades because it offers the best quality goods and customer service at affordable prices.

Makala Makala and spouse Keepone from Matenge village were also some of the

people that were enthralled with the new development.

The Makalas said that Sebina Sefalana Shopper store is a welcome development, which is going to play a major role in putting the village and its surrounding areas on the map while creating jobs for the youth.

They said that the development will create impactful change, bettering the lives of the people whilst doing its part in eradicating poverty in the area.

They were over the moon that the new shop moved closer to them, which meant that their travelling costs would be reduced.

Speaking about their shopping experiences at Sefalana, the Makalas said for their family, it is all Sefalana or nothing.

They also praised the Sefalana rewards card and the quality goods and services provided by the shops spread across the country.

Kesaobaka Boitshwarelo, Shirley Modise and Kelatlhegile Basupi were on cloud nine about the official opening of Sefalana Shopper in their village.

The trio said that setting up of such a state of the art building in their village has shone the spotlight on them showing that they are getting recognition from the private sector.

They said that the development will also boost the economic activities here as more of the employed individuals from as far as Nkange and Maitengwe villages will rent local housing.

They also shared that Sefalana Shopper here will also decongest traffic at other shops, especially during these difficult times of COVID-19.

One of Sefalana employees, Kebone Wato, 34, from Nkange village said that she is living testimony of people whose lives Sefalana has changed.

Wato said that she was unemployed before Sefalana came along and was blessed to be amongst the chosen ones.

She said that they were trained to provide top-notch customer service for the community.

She also spoke highly of the principles of equality enforced by management as they are treated as a part of one big family.