  3. BBS’ Non-Performing Loans On The Rise

BBS’ Non-Performing Loans On The Rise

PAULINE DIKUELO Monday, December 14, 2020
The coronavirus (COVID-19) has been blamed for BBS Limited’s rise in non-performing loans which grew by a percent to 10% from P3.1 million to P3.4 million, according to its latest financials.

In a statement accompanying unaudited preliminary BBSL financials for the year ended December 31, 2019,  managing  director, Pius Molefe  said their customers defaulted on their loan repayments  due to loss of income and/or loss of jobs largely associated with mine closures and retrenchment by some companies. 

However through the bank’s operational risk management framework, they took several reasoned steps to protect the business from COVID-19 shocks.  “One of them was reducing mortgage funding limits for various geographical areas. It is subject to review as the fortunes of the business and the economy improve,” Molefe said.

“The pandemic tested our processes to the hilt and I am convinced that we have a robust framework to withstand such risks,” he added.  The bank also made a loss of  P35.7 million during the whole year under review compared to a loss  of P26.1 million for the nine month period to December 2018. Going forward, BBS said its strategy for the future remains on course, including commercialising operations. 

Molefe added

they plan to re-submit its application for a commercial banking licence in early 2021. The application record has been updated accordingly and all things being equal.

“We expect to have received a response from the authorities by the middle of 2021. In the meantime, we are readying  ourselves to operate commercially by putting in place all the necessary operational and human capital  requirements,” he said.  The bank’s original application had been withdrawn in October 2019 due to problems with the banking system BBSL acquired in preparation for commercial banking activities . By then the bank’s  Temenos T24 banking system experienced “some bugs” following an upgrade resulting in the “integrity of the numbers coming out of it being questioned”.

However the system was stabilising and directors are confident that by the time the banking licence was issued, “it would be functioning as we wish it to”. Meanwhile, the society is finalising a new business strategy that is more attuned to the demands of a commercial bank.

