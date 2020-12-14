Sowa town leaders led by Botswana Ash acting managing director Othusitse Seokamo during the ground breaking ceremony of the stadium change rooms PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG

FRANCISTOWN: Newly promoted Premiership side, Sua Flamingoes have confirmed that they will play all their home matches in Sowa Town.

Initially indications were that the club will have to seek alternative venues outside Sowa Town to play its matches.

This was because the Sua Town Council Stadium, owned by the city council was said to be not up to the required standards accommodate games. For instance, currently the stadium does not comply with Premiership standards because it does not have suitable change rooms.

However, on Friday the club through its sponsor, Botash announced that it will invest P900 000 to revamp the Sowa Town Council stadium in readiness for their first ever season in the Premiership. The project will take approximately five weeks to complete.

It is funded by Botash mine, the sole sponsor for Sua Flamingoes. The project will feature the construction of new state of the art change rooms, referee locker rooms and it will be constructed by Chaks investment.

Speaking about the development, Botash acting Managing Director Othusitse Seokamo noted that the revamping of the stadium was a way of rewarding the club for achieving excellence by gaining promotion to the elite league after years of trying without success.

Seokamo further said Botash’s goal is to continue investing heavily in

the club to make it more competitive in the premier league. He added that the goal is to turn the club into an entity that can bring the spirit of connectedness between the residents of Sowa Town and its environs as well as benefit them commercially.

Sowa Flamingoes Chairperson Tirelo Thebe said the club has no reason to fail because of the financial support it continues to get from the mine.

He added, ‘‘it would not have been ideal for us to take the team’s home matches outside Sua Town because the residents have been very supportive to the club over the years.

They are the reason we are in the premier league. The best way to reward them for their loyalty to the club is to play our home matches in Sua Town.

That is why we pushed the sponsor to revamp the Sowa Town Council stadium,’’ he said.

Thebe also said the club has invested heavily in the playing personnel and disclosed that the team will unveil its players for the upcoming season in January.

‘‘We are still assessing some players with a view of signing them,’’ he said.