Boineelo Hardy made history this weekend when she became the first president of the Botswana Basketball Association (BBA) to retain her position.

She is also the first BBA president to complete her term.

Her vice is Phineas Makgale while Thatayaone Kgoadi is the secretary general. Tirafalo Matsetse is technical director, Mmoloki Njemela is the treasurer while the public relations officer is Abaleng Lesego. Hardy told Sport Monitor that initially she was not willing to seek another term but after careful consideration she changed her mind. “I had a meeting with my executive committee to decide our future with BBA. When I was contesting for this position for the first time, I promised the basketball community that I would get land for them. Here I was with my term coming to an end but there was no land for us. There is a lot that is still going with our plot and I still want answers. My

names was dragged in the mud because of that, the BBA received bad publicity because of it,” she said.

Hardy also said she now wants to make sure that an indoor facility is constructed for basketball where national teams could train and have games for free. She said at the moment, BBA spends a lot of money paying private facilities for training and even playing league matches.

Hardy further said she only submitted her name after the secretary general and treasurer agreed that they would also contest for re-election. She said it was only proper to have people that they share the same ideology because in the past term things were difficult because there were some people who had a different mindset. She said the closing date for the nomination was December 1st.