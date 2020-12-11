Musicians this week during a gathering in Old Naledi in Gaborone musicians voiced their disdain for politicians who used them at political functions only to damp them PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Given the importance of musicians’ work in campaigns and the unspoken endorsement it offers a candidate, during the political campaign trails before last year’s October elections, musicians were engaged by politicians to pull crowds at political rallies.

Throughout the journey of rallies, campaign stops, political events, and more, numerous musicians publicly associated with political parties therefore their endorsements were a substitution for overall support.

More than a year later musicians this week during a gathering in Old Naledi in Gaborone musicians voiced their disdain for politicians who used them at political functions only to damp them during a time like COVID-19 when they need them the most. It’s been more than 10 months since COVID-19 started bringing the music industry to a screeching halt. The musicians’ concerns were specifically thrown towards the politicians now in office who are unable to help them with their plight.

Even though artists themselves said the matter is not political, it looks like the betrayal is. For instance, Vee Mampeezy who is a well-known BDP sympathizer was this week charged with two counts of holding an unlawful meeting and flouting Covid-10 restrictions in Old Naledi. During the gathering Vee Mampeezy said people should not politicise their cry. “This is not about the UDC or the BDP. We have not jumped to any party but we are here as creatives and also because things are not done right,” he expressed to a crowd of people in Old Naledi.

Expressing how the BDP politicians betrayed him Vee Mampeezy said last year he was in the same grounds lifting the then candidates up but now they are nowhere to be seen. “We were pleased to help take them to parliament and now we are back to this place but this time around we are crying. No one is hearing our cry at the moment,” he highlighted. The Letlhale hitmaker said they did not wake up in the morning and decided to protest. He added that they went to the right ministries and talked to the relevant people but no one responded to their concerns. “Masisi wee, Masisi wee, re utlwile botlhoko. Re thuse,” he shouted.

Another artist who was surprised by the sudden change from people he helped get to office was legendary Rhumba musician Franco. “Kgang e ngwee eke ipotsang ke gore naare batho ba ka ne re tshela le bone abo reba isa ko pele fa ba tsena kwa baa

chencha naare,” he questioned. Franco added that they were singing and dancing with some of the politicians now in higher office last year before packed crowds. He said it hurts because the same people are now sitting comfortably on their chairs and have totally forgotten about them.

ATI who started this movement on his own few months back also added that the power is in the numbers and the youth have the numbers despite the political betrayal. “”You should not make a promise if you cannot keep a promise, that’s the beautiful thing about promises,” he expressed. He said flipping in a relationship doesn’t work so people should decide whether they want to be good or bad but cannot have both. “It is not a matter of political affiliation but it’s a matter of what is right or wrong,” ATI said earlier this year after he was arrested. Another creative Umaga said government officials always say that they are supporting local talent but it is all lies.

The support of these musicians will continue to be an asset because politicians do need entertainers to inspire, engage and communicate with the public. Now that the relationship is sour the artists feel that they have nothing to lose as they continue protesting against the tightening of COVID-19 restrictions in their sector. These creatives have finally come out of their shell to say that the restrictions were stifling their already precarious livelihoods. The gathering in old Naledi despite opening contents of betrayals was designed to put pressure on the government to open the industry.

By Wednesday, the creatives had given the government 24 hours to address their situation after Vee Mampeezy was brought in for questioning and later charged with two counts of hosting a meeting without a permit and flouting Covid-19 regulations in Old Naledi. MYSC later released a statement on Wednesday condemning the Old Naledi gathering and the behaviour displayed by the creative sector.

Creatives are not saying they want handouts but they want to get out there and make money through performances. Now the same people whom they helped produce larger turnout at rallies for are unable to return the favour, a big betrayal indeed.