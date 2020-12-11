The Switch Up Virtual Concert is an hour-long show that offers live local music performance and engagement with viewers online

In a continued effort to support local arts disciplines across the nation in the wake of COVID-19, Orange Botswana has collaborated with Dreamers Avenue to launch The Switch Up Virtual Concert, to shine a spotlight on local musical talent.

The series of concerts, which airs on the Orange Botswana Facebook page, aims to further provide Batswana with entertainment in the comfort of their respective homes in these times of social distancing. The Switch Up Virtual Concert kick-started on the June 27, 2020, and Batswana have since then enjoyed various artists gracing the show, with 3 concerts held to date featuring local performers like Scar, Dj Khenzo, Lezozo, Veezo View, Ntirelang Berman, Chef Gustos, Dj La Timmy, Amantle Brown,Double Up, Moroka Moreri, Dj Ceedeea , Ms Lau’ra and Mophato Dance Troupe.

“As Orange Botswana, we are fully committed to uplifting the arts and entertainment industry, one of many industries which have been terribly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This virtual concert series, we believe, helps keep local artists engaged and grows the local music industry further, while also helping to ensure that Batswana remain entertained and continue to StayHome to StaySafe.” said Orange Botswana CEO, Dr. Patrick Benon.



show that offers live local music performance and engagement with viewers online. The concert is powered by Orange 4G+, which was launched early this year in the Botswana market. The 4G+ network allows customers to experience faster downloads, quicker browsing and a great streaming experience.

Meanwhile, other participants said they are humbled by the opportunity to partner with Orange and what encouraged them to partner was not simply the benefit of a cheque. “We had a specific vision for the concert and we needed a partner that demonstrated a clear desire to support in an engaging and inclusive manner. This, we believe, will yield out a more long-term sustainable impact and thus further aid us in our mission to grow the industry despite the COVID-19 pandemic. We thank Orange Botswana and encourage all Batswana to come together and show their support,” it emerged.

The much-anticipated 4th installment of the concert is scheduled for the December 19, 2020 and will be bigger and better.