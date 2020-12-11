The event will bring fashionistas across the country to showcase their beautifully designed outfits made with different African print fabrics

For a few years, Colourful People Entertainment has been famed for its popular event African Attire On Fleek (AAOF) that brought fashionistas across the country to showcase their beautifully designed outfits made with different African print fabrics.

Then, the event attracted many people of different age groups from different walks of life. However, the event was only hosted in Gaborone this year while one that was supposed to be held in Maun had to be postponed due to COVID-19 protocols that do not allow mass gathering. Despite that, AAOF organisers decided to host Leteisi on Fleek, an event that was inspired by the COVID-19 wedding celebrationsThat is due to the fact that most weddings are centered on the Leteisi set-up as opposed to the normal white wedding many are accustomed to.

In an interview with the founder of AAOF David Letshwiti, he explained that as a result of not being able to host the African Attire On FLEEK they figured an honorary spill over in a small scale will do the AAOF followers justice and leave them with something to celebrate during this difficult time.

"We thought of a concept that can complement AAOF, so that next year when it bounces back, Batswana will still appreciate it for the marvel it is. Our intentions with this event are to see it grow beyond our borders. Remember the motive of the event is not just for fun but also empowering the fashion design sector during these hard times so that few of them can benefit and we have also patented with young Batswana designers.

So we saw the need to do Leteisi as the most popular fabric in Botswana, coming in different colors and

patterns most commonly worn by women during wedding celebrations and other cultural ceremonies," he said.

"Events will also help to curb the spread of the virus because they will be easy to do contact tracing than those chillers that are not allowed and police failed to control because Dinwele Dladleng looks like it has failed dismally. During this festive if the events can be allowed to put more numbers it will help to reduce unnecessary chillas and the police won't have more work trying to disperse. COVID-19 has really impacted us badly, if you recall we had the AAOF event that was scheduled to be held in Maun during the past Easter holidays dated April 2020 at Maun Recreational Park. The event was already at advanced stage where some logistics were already paid. We already spend around P250 000 for the event and the event is still on hold till things get back to normal. We tried to engage with Covid task team to see if it was possible to host the event with reasonable numbers because already we had people who are still holding their tickets for the event, we are still waiting for their response," he sadly stated.

The event will be held at Tashy Royal Gardens on December 19, 2020 from 12noon to 2200hrs. Ticket are sold P100 (limited) and they are available at all Super Spars and Tashys Royal Gardens and Bokay Investment in Ramotswa next to Dunlop.