The pageantry will be held at Sunshine Conference Centre in Gaborone Phase Two on Saturday evening at 7pm. Miss Culture is a beauty pageant that is focused mostly in Setswana culture.

In an interview with the pageant's director Boipelo Pilane, she said they had six sponsors but some decided to terminate their sponsorships because they could not fit them in their budget anymore.

As if that was not enough, she said they didn't visit hospitals like they initially planned.

"We didn’t visit some of our heritages sites like we planned. We also lost some of our major sponsors but that will not stop us from going ahead with the event. We shall come out stronger than we are now. We will be more grateful if we get more sponsors because we have an agreement with one school that we will be helping their disabled students with braille machines and anything that they might need. We would like to keep our promise hence pleading with the community to come sponsor us because we will also acknowledge them when we go hand out everything they need," she pleaded.

the grand finale, Pilane said they would have the fashion show where Coral Stitch designs and Beads by Goitse will be showcasing their work. She added that they would have three artists that would be performing at the event. They include Dj Twaza, Maatla the Poet and Sannah who is an upcoming artist.

Furthermore, she explained that they had 18 contestants but decided to drop two because of their workload at school.

The event is expected to last two hours as per COVID- 19 regulations. Pilane further said they would abide by the COVID-19 regulations in order to avoid contacting covid-19 virus. She said no one will be allowed into the venue without wearing a mask. They would register all attendees, sanitatise them and ensure everyone keeps social distancing. She added that their hosts would also help them where they fail so they could protect themselves and those coming to support them.

She further explained that tickets sales so far were not bad. She added that those who haven’t bought their tickets yet could still buy them at the venue before the event start.