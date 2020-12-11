Taolo Lucas PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Discourse on Gender Based Violence (GBV) is passionate yet lacks clarity on causation and contributory factors of its various manifestations.

I attempt here to focus attention on intimate partner violence which at its callous best presents as murder-suicide (inappropriately referred to as passion killing).

It is my view that the remedy for intimate partner violence is located plainly at an understanding of the psychosocial matrix of the male perpetrator.

Over time, a distortion occasioned by patriarchy has made mostly the male folk to appoint themselves as power holders in all manner of social relations.

The distortion grew so acute that, to some, it became a natural entitlement to dominate all relations. Any challenge or deviation from this male domination in all manner of relationships has traditionally attracted scorn and ridicule from society.

As fate would have it, the children and women’s human rights movement has progressively eroded male power and privilege.

As any loss will do, the loss of power amongst men has caused them a psychosocial trauma. It has caused a deep-rooted grievance; an extraordinary frustration and a cancerous anger that has mutated into aggressive energy amongst males.

This volatile aggressive energy expresses itself through various violent behaviours of varying

degrees.

A perpetrator of Intimate Partner Violence to a large degree falls within a spectrum of varying violent psychosocial disorders.

A man who beats his wife, partner or girl friend is psychologically sick but to a moderate degree and the one who kills is severely disordered at a psychosocial level.

Therefore, it is critical as we address GBV that we take cognisance of the reality that while some men have accepted loss of control in social relations, others are in serious psychological turmoil to deal with the loss, hence irrationality and extreme forms of protest.

The frustration, anger, grievance and trauma are compounded by society’s failure to diagnose the GBV problem.

Most people think they can deal with the scourge of GBV by shouting it away or just condemning it. That is not how one deals with entrenched disorders.

Those exhibiting symptoms of GBV disorders require a menu of behavioural modification interventions that are acutely absent in our society. Given this scenario, we must rethink GBV interventions.

TAOLO LUCAS*

*Taolo Lucas is a social worker and Member of Parliament for Bobirwa