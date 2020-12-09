Vee at Old Naledi Grounds. PIC: THALEFANG CHARLES

Botswana's decorated musician, Vee Mampeezy has been charged with two counts of holding an unlawful meeting and flouting COVID-9 restrictions.

This came about after the police requested him to hand himself over at Broadhurst Police station on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday Vee Mampeezy alongside other creatives held a gathering without a permit at GSS grounds in Gaborone, the police later dispersed the meeting. Then on the following day, the music idol after getting a permit from the police flouted the COVID-9 regulations by hosting a crowd of more than 50 people.

Vee Mampeezy was questioned for the better part of Wednesday and later released in the afternoon. Some of his colleagues in the creative sector went to Broadhurst police station to support the Letlhale hit maker

only to be chased away by the riot police.

After being released Vee Mampeezy told the media that both charges would cost him around P10 000. Vee Mampeezy who is protesting against the government’s reluctance to open the entertainment sector said they would not go to protest at Parliament as planned because it was already late. “One thing about me is that I am not a coward, I do not fear anything but I am humble no wonder I can easily talk to people,” he highlighted. The artist who was visibly distraught concluded that their struggle would continue despite the set back.