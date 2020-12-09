BDF soldier charged with murder

FRANCISTOWN: A Botswana Defence Force (BDF) soldier based in Maun appeared in Court for a single count of murder.

The state alleges that Tlamelo Kethabanetswe, 28, murdered Kgosietsile Zulu Dube on December 6, 2020 at Borolong village.

When Kethabanetswe appeared before Magistrate Cele Lebakeng, sub-inspector Isaiah Oabile told the Court that plea should be reserved because investigations into the matter are at initial stages.

“Investigations in the matter are still ongoing. The matter was reported to Tatitown Police station around 5 pm on Sunday. We are yet to record statements from potential witnesses. We humbly

pray that we be given 14 days to record statements from potential witnesses. We are also awaiting a postmortem report. We therefore, pray that the accused should be remanded in custody,” said Oabile.

Asked by Lebakeng if he had anything to say concerning the application made by the state, Kethabanetswe said he had nothing to say.

Magistrate Lebakeng remanded the accused in custody and postponed the matter to December 21 for status update.