‘Virgin’ Zim illegal immigrant faces defilement

FRANCISTOWN: A 32-year-old man from Zimbabwe shocked the Court Tuesday when he said that he was a virgin even though he faces a single count of defilement.

The State alleges that Lovemore Chivaka who is unemployed defiled a young girl at Semotswane village on unknown dates between October and November this year.

Chivaka is also charged with entering Botswana at an illegal point of entry during an unknown date.

Inspector Kenneth Edward told Magistrate Cele Lebakeng that investigations into the matter are still at their initial stages.

“We have sent some exhibits to the police forensic laboratory in Gaborone for analysis. The accused is also an illegal immigrant. He has no permanent place of abode in Botswana. We therefore, pray that the accused

shall be remanded in custody until the finalisation of his matters,” said Edward.

Asked by Lebakeng if he understood the gravity of the charges he is facing and if he still maintains that he is a virgin despite being charged with defilement, Chivaka said: “Yes I am a virgin. I have never had sex and I don’t even have a girlfriend or wife. I don’t even have a child”.

Chivaka was remanded in custody as per the application of the state and will appear in court for mention on February 8, 2021.