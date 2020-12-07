Moakofi Discharged From CMB Fraud Case

Former Botswana Public Officers Pension Fund (BPOPF) acting CEO, Lesedi Moakofi on Friday walked free from the charges associated with the CMB directors’ P500 million fraud case.

Broadhurst Magistrate Goodwill Makofi discharged Moakofi explaining that it has been months since she was charged and the prosecution was yet to show the court what crime she committed.

More frustrating to the court had been the fact that since Moakofi was charged and brought to court months ago the prosecuting authority had up to now, strangely decided not to sign consent orders to prosecute the former acting CEO.

This meant that the prosecution cannot go ahead without the consent and signature of the director of the prosecuting authority, something the magistrate observed was not only frustrating to the court.

Makofi also found it was a waste of Moakofi’s time and resources as she appeared before the court for the fourth time for non-existent charges and for a matter the prosecution clearly has no interest in, as shown by reluctance to consent to ex-BPOPF’s acting CEO prosecution.

Moakofi initially appeared on the list of witnesses in the multi-million pula CMB fraud case, but was curiously removed from it. She was also charged alongside CMB directors, former Permanent Secretary to the President (PSP), Carter Morupisi, for her supposed role in the signing

Banners

for the disbursement of the disputed funds.

However, documents show that while indeed Moakofi signed for the disbursement, as she in fact did so as a witness for the then chairperson, and in her capacity as the then CEO, who reports to the board.

Her argument is that the board, not her, makes funding approvals, and had taken decisions as to whom they want as BPOPF partners, and she went on to sign for the disbursement.

Moakofi had also argued that signing for disbursement of funds approved by the board of BPOPF was her responsibility and cannot be used against her as fraudulent activity unless her accusers show proof of beneficial interest on her part, like they allegedly did with the former PSP when they claimed to unearth the P650,000-worth Land Cruiser in his possession, from the CMB directors.

The decision by the court would also please Moakofi’s current employers, Gabcon, who decided to stand by her and not suspend her after learning of the nature of the fraud accusations.

Moakofi had been at the helm of BPOPF and was succeeded by Boitumelo Molefe, whose term ended early this year.