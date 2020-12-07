NGOs Want Sex Offenders Registry Law Expedited

Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) have implored government to consider fast-tracking the enactment of the Sex Offenders Registry legislation.

The NGOs stated that the implementation of the proposed Sexual Offenders Registry Bill into law would help track and register sex offenders, who have been convicted in and outside the country.

The call was made by panellists at a discussion hosted by Men and Boys for Gender Equality in collaboration with the British High Commission and Women Against Rape that was held at Botswanacraft recently.

The Sexual Offenders Registry Bill was published on September 16, 2020 and is yet to be made into law. Panellists argued that if it were made into law it would track the residential addresses of the sex offenders, in an effort to make communities safer.

Attorney Phadza Molebatsi said if one is registered under the sex offender’s registry there will be organisations that the person will not be allowed to work for in an effort to protect its vulnerable groups.

Molebatsi stated what he appreciates about the Bill is that it is comprehensive in a sense that it also deals with issues relating to persons entering the country, as they will also need to disclose failing which disclosure of previous convictions would constitute a crime.

“It will really help a great deal in bringing to light a trace that one needs to know of before they interact with others, to keep them away from our vulnerable groups like disabled persons, children, women to mention but a few. It is still a Bill and will become law once our Parliamentarians have agreed to the final product,” he said. Former

Cabinet minister Bogolo Kenewendo, who many believe the registry Bill is her great legacy, called on NGOs to empower members of the community and sensitise them on the importance of reporting GBV.

She stated that GBV remains a concern and there is an urgent need to implement the Bill.

“GBV cases are reported at the Kgotla and most of the cases are not prosecuted hence the need for our Dikgosi to be held accountable on what is happening in their area,” Kenewendo said.

“With the sex offenders’ registry, we want to make sure that the perpetrators are not repeat offenders as it is currently the case.” Sharing the same sentiments, coordinator for Women Against Rape, Peggy Ramaphane said GBV remains a concern hence the need for people in remote areas to be sensitised about it and the importance of reporting such incidents.

She stated that some women keep quiet after being abused hence the need to empower them as well as Dikgosi on GBV issues. For her part, Itumeleng ward councillor Motamma Horatius disclosed the need for politicians such as civic leaders to be empowered on how to handle GBV reports because they are the first people victims seek help from. “Councillors are the ones who take the victims to the police stations to report GBV hence the need to empower them. There is also a need to empower Dikgosi on how to handle GBV issues because they are the ones that usually mediate between victims and perpetrators,” Horatius said.