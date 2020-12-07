There is no exclusive, pleasurable and a self-actualising view other than the Ariel one.

You see beyond the view at ground level. The atmosphere and ambience are different. They are very refreshing. But for one to be able to afford it, they have to endure pain, suffering and hostility. The pleasure one earns from the Ariel view is directly propositional to the effort one invests to reach to it.

Every goal we set is located at the peak of the mountain. We therefore need to climb the mountain in order to realise the pre-set goals. Nothing comes easy in life and that is a mere fact. We need to sweat first and struggle in order to know the worth of what you aspire to achieve. The only way to see what is at the peak of the mountain you need a clear vision. A vision is a pre-travel into your future, this means, you have visited your future while in the present moment. This happens in the spiritual realm and could only be accessed by the mind. If you do not have a vision, you are as good as dead. You are clueless about where your life is heading. You are shooting at a target you cannot see. A vision is conceived by a strong sense of self-worth and made clear, feasible and strong by hope and faith. Even though it may appear to be feasible and simple to achieve, its journey is coupled with obstacles that challenge your determination and focus, moreover, grow a thick skin for resilience and resistance.

HOPE IS THE SEED OF LIFE AND SUCCESS. When one has a strong sense of self-worth and self-value, they gather a belief that they deserve the finer things in life. They therefore, become optimistic about the future and develop a positive intent that has possibilities of fulfilment. Their confidence drives a solid sense of self-efficacy which makes them to trust that if they quest for greatness, they will achieve their desires. Hope plots the vision on a solid foundation and erects unwavering determination and focus. Determination and focus give your race to success a sound rhythm. Determination is the commitment one has in building and controlling their quest towards a pre-set goal or ambition. It is the level of discipline one invests in the realization of their goal. It regulates the outcome of the efforts put into the work geared towards meeting the Ariel view. Determination builds

a consistency culture that eventually makes the pattern of action embedded in your DNA and you cannot find any pleasure without executing them. Consistency boosts one’s integrity levels hence one becomes trustworthy and reputable. Integrity attracts possibilities of GREATNESS and empowers one’s strength to keep on climbing the mountain regardless of the challenges they are facing. Determination encompasses one’s patience and persistence. These emotional elements enable you to push as much as one can and endure the pain despite the rough circumstances. They are the most crucial ingredients to get one at the top of the mountain peak. Patience ignites consistency while persistence maintains and enhances the consistency traction. They both make the journey towards purpose very meaningful and gathers too much wisdom for you. During the apartheid era, Richard Maponya tried to establish a clothing retail outlet in Soweto but unfortunately it was declined by the oppressive regime but his dream to become a wealthy businessman was not unruffled by the demeaning incident. He continued to explore other business opportunities like delivering milk using bicycles in Soweto. His delivery business paved a way to venture into the property development industry and owns a shopping complex housing more than 200 stores in Soweto. His company’s current net worth is ZAR400 million. All places we came across do not matter but rather the destination. What do you see in your vision? How high is your peak? How much faith do you have on the vision and what is it that you are doing to work towards it? It is amusing how when one shoots at a target, closes one eye but sees the target very clearer than when both eyes are open. It is a fact that focus magnifies the target. Accountability is well exercised if one is focused on what they are doing. Understanding of what you are doing becomes very easy thus you can easily navigate through the obstacles that the opportunity continues to present along the way. Focus is sharpened by the determination one injects into their dreams or goals.Embrace what you see.

Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa is the Author of 50 SHOTS OF COLOR, Motivational Speaker, Radio Feature Presenter, Events DC and Humanitarian who believes that there is greatness to be unleashed in all of us. Contact him on ngwigwa.holdings@gmail.com or Whats App +26771830584 or call +26773791677 for bookings.