Botswana Tourism Organisation’s (BTO) maiden virtual Botswana Travel and Tourism Expo (BTTVE) conference has accorded an opportunity for the global tourism network to get to appreciate first-hand local tourism products and services.

Through the Expo, global tourism industry virtually met on a one-on-one basis with Botswana tourism industry counterparts to trade and agree on future exciting packages for global tourists.

Virtual workshops gave special insight into Botswana’s various tourism products. Speakers have been drawn from private sector, representing various destinations where they are operating from.

Botswana Tourism CEO, Myra Sekgororoane said the decision to go ahead with the event, albeit virtually, was born out of their determination to find ways of ensuring the tourism industry’s resilience and positioning Botswana’s tourism for global appreciation, recognition and relevance beyond this global pandemic.

“The new normal of virtual engagements provide opportunities for Botswana to reach out to her tourism trade friends to continue to sell her to a wider global audience,” Sekgororoane said at official opening of the Expo.

“We look forward

to an even more enhanced relationship with tour operators and buyers globally to ensure that Botswana remains a top-of-mind tourism destination for travellers,” she added.

Sekgororoane said the Expo will go a long way in showcasing the varied tourist experiences found in Botswana, while reassuring trade partners that “we are indeed ready to welcome our clients” back, and to indeed welcome new markets as well.

In addition she said Botswana continues to offer strong and exemplary conservation policies. The CEO explained that the success of the country’s tourism sector is based on sustained conservation and prudent management of her natural resources.

The three-day Expo was held under the theme ‘Let’s Explore’. Held annually since 2013, the BTTE is a business to business forum where global wholesalers and retailers meet with local tourism operators.