Local Artists Shake Off Long Wait Through St Louis

Kgalagadi Breweries Limited (KBL) this past Saturday hosted the St Louis Virtual Concert.

The event saw many local artists returning to the stage after such a long time. It was held under the Hashtags Monate Wa Itirelwa and Mo ke Botswana. Some of the musicians who performed on the day during a live event streamed via the St Louis Facebook page had not been on stage for more than nine months. It had been more than nine months since they made money through their talents. In particular, it had been more than nine months since they showed their fans how amazing they can be on stage. So, for people who had been out of the game for that long it didn’t look like it they delivered their best. Performing on the day was multi award-winning songbird Han C who crooned alongside a live band. It was great to see the artist sharing his magical voice with the audience as he performed some of his hits like Rejection, Mafurafura just to name but a few. Han C’s manager, Boogie SID also hit the decks as he performed old school hits to the delight of guests who watched the event live at the Native Events Warehouse in Gaborone.

Banners

Another memorable performance on the decks was none other than YAMA award-winning female, DJ Jam-ni who showed the nation why she has been a top DJ for many years.

Another award winner, Hip Hop and R&B group Ice Cold Mob who broke into the scene last year with the hit song About You featuring ATI, also delivered a great sensation. Although they didn’t perform the song, About You with ATI, the trio proved that local artists are really on that international level. The 2019 YAMAs Best newcomer also performed some of the songs from their album The Cold Chronicles. To save the best for last Botswana’s most decorated musician Vee Mampeezy closed down the event with a sizzling performance. Vee Mampeezy performed without his dancers, a rare sight for the Taku taku hitmaker.

Vee Mampeezy was as energetic as ever, but instead of performing his older songs like Letlhale and others he opted for recent songs like Important, I love you and Another level. This was only the first part of St Louis Virtual Concert as the next weekend another line-up of artists such as Charma Gal and ATI will also perform.