Galaxy Overcome Hurdles To Set Up Sundowns Tie

After COVID-19 scare nearly halted Jwaneng Galaxy’s progress in the CAF Champions League, the team has now set up a mouthwatering clash against one time champions, Mamelodi Sundowns in the first round.

Following a 4-0 drubbing of USD Zilimadjou of Comoros in the first leg of the preliminary round, a member of the Galaxy staff was said to have tested positive for Covid-19. Though the club remained coy with details, the team failed to leave for the island nation on Tuesday as initially scheduled because they underwent another round of tests.

The move cast doubt over the second leg tie initially scheduled for Saturday afternoon as the second round of test results were to be due in at least 48 hours later. More than 24 hours journey awaited the team and fears over missing the second leg and eventually forfeiting the tie as time ran out.

On Friday morning, the club announced through a press statement that members of their travelling team have tested negative in the second round of tests, thus the team left for Comoros. Monitor Sport understands that after numerous consultations between the football federations of the two countries and CAF, kick off was rescheduled by 24 hours to Sunday afternoon to allow the Galaxy Stars to travel.

also understands that the team travelled by bus to OR Tambo International Airport in South Africa and connected to Moroni with chattered flight to Comoros. On Sunday afternoon, Galaxy faced their opponents at the Stade de Moroni to save their hard--earned four goals advantage.

Despite having limited time to acclimatise at the island nation, the Galaxy Stars showed great resilience to play to a 1-1 draw with Comoros champions. Gilbert Baruti levelled the scores after the hosts had taken early lead.

The journey now takes Galaxy down to Pretoria, South Africa to face the 2016 champions, Mamelodi Sundowns. The Brazilians were given a bye in the preliminary round due to their standing in the rankings. They have won the cup in 2016 and the CAF Super Cup in 2017. The two teams will meet in a fortnight.Meanwhile Orapa United crashed out of the CAF Confederations Cup after they lost 1-0 to AS Kigali in the second leg. The two sides sides were tied at 2-2 aggregate score but Kigali progressed to the next round through an away goal.