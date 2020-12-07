Keenese Katisenge PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Botswana Sports Volunteer Movement (SVM) has revamped its look as it celebrated 20 years of existence on Friday.

The Movement revealed a new logo and a website. Speaking during the launch ceremony, SVM chairperson, Keenese Katisenge said the purpose of the SVM 20th anniversary campaign was to celebrate the achievements of volunteers to Botswana sport. It also celebrated the roll out events aimed at contributing to enhance professionalism in sport administration in local sport since volunteers in the country largely run sport. “SVM was formed with the main purpose of creating a body responsible for coordinating and managing sport volunteers’ activities in Botswana. As SVM strategically transforms the way it conducts itself as part of the 20th anniversary, we take this opportunity to better define our identity and brand promise to those we serve,” she said.

However, the chairperson said their core identity remains the same. She added that to reinforce that identity; they have focused the core philosophy on providing volunteerism in sport for excellence and prosperity as per their mission.

Katisenge said all positions for the SVM national executive committee have been filled. The guest speaker and also a brand

and marketing guru, Obonye Malope said re-branding is not a small fit and the new SVM website that has been created needed to be applauded. She said currently there are 5, 300 volunteers in the country and if it was not because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they could be engaged in various sporting arenas assisting sport. For his part, former SVM chairperson (2012-2016), Segolame Ramotlhwa said there was need for National Sport Associations (NSAS) to organise their volunteers. He said during events, there is need to have volunteers have knowledge of the code they are involved in.

“One day SVM would have a representative in top Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) hierarchy or become semi-autonomous. Volunteerism in sport plays a major role in taking sport to another level,” Ramotlhwa said.

Other former SVM chairpersons are: Dorcus Montlane 2003-2012 and Kelebogile Maplanka 2016-2019. The new SVM national executive committee: Tapson Patane (vice chairperson), Moses Poloko (secretary general), Nathaniel Matsheka (treasurer), Thato Matenge (PRO), Boshoma Mfetane (add member) and Kgotlaetsile Moube (add member).