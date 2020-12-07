RASESA: The Botswana Cycling Association (BCA) Individual Time Trial (ITT) and Team Time Trial (TTT) national championship that was held here yesterday did not attract many cyclists contrary to expectations.
However, BCA president, Mmetla Masire told Sport Monitor that some of the cyclists did not participate in the national championship because they took part in the Majwe Mining Albert Milton (Majwe-AM570) cycling challenge that ended on Saturday. He said the less numbers were also not surprising because of the COVID-19 outbreak. “The cyclists could not attend the championship because they were tired. Fitness level is low for other cyclists because this race needs a high fitness level. However, there was an improvement in team trial numbers compared to last year,” he said.
Masire said normally the ITT and TTT are held earlier than December but they had to force it to be held yesterday.
Masire also explained that in time trials, a cyclist competes against the clock and there is no support from other teammates. Bakang Ebudilwe of Tsela Riders club continued to dominate the elite women’s category finishing in the first position with a time of 00:49:23. Anouk van der Geest followed her in the second position. Speaking to Sport Monitor afterwards, Ebudilwe said she did not get enough competition because other cyclists did not attend the event.
“I did not have competition at all so it was an easy ride. Despite that, it was bit windy. We do not have time trials more often, but my overall performance graph has gone up since after lockdown. I have been doing well in the past races and my time has improved,” she