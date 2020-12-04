Mguni's neckpieces embody Setswana twist

Wearing a gorgeous outfit with the perfect shoes is any woman's dream look, but for those that are not fashion's religious big spenders, neckpieces are ideal.

Enter Buhle Mguni at your service. Mguni has made wearing traditional clothes much more vibrant and elegant with her line of neckpieces. This fashionista's passion for clothes landed her in the art of creating some of the most stunning neckpieces. Unlike many designers, this self-taught fashion artist has added a twist to her neckpieces that certainly makes her products more appealing to her clients.

Mguni has loved fashion, art, and crafting for as long as she can remember. Her love for fashion started as a hobby from early childhood and as she entered her teens, she would make unique items cutting stuff up from her wardrobe and borrowing a few forbidden items from her mother's too. At times, she said, people would request her to do the same for them so, her knack for fashion just grew from there. Mguni pointed out that she liked to challenge herself creatively.

She also told Arts & Culture that it was only natural for a self-taught designer such as herself to push on to do more to see just how far she could get, and far she did.

"The inspiration for those particular neckpieces was by the ones that I had seen made in West Africa. So I wanted to put a 'Tswana pride' spin to it. I added the tassels to somewhat symbolise our traditional tjale. I use our traditional leteisi fabric, place the violin to give it a firm shape. I add the tassels or feathers to the edge and add beads or rhinestones to give it more character," she explained.

Revealing how the public responded to her work, she said, "Their response was very encouraging." She added that people appreciated that her neckpieces were versatile and neatly constructed. Mguni also proudly stated that

Banners

she loves bringing her customers' vision to life, as they sometimes like to put twists on them (neckpieces).

However, Mguni pointed out that the fashion industry is cutthroat and not for the faint-hearted. She said not everyone would appreciate what an artist does, but it’s not everyone who would support them all the way. She said they get complaints about pricing at times, which she thinks is human nature to negotiate in trade.

"Sometimes it is a challenge finding the right platform to reach your target market. So consistency and persistence are key. What started as a hobby got me recognition in the fashion industry, but I have had an opportunity to showcase my work locally and internationally in fashion events. I later steered my focus to professional makeup artistry. Now it's wonderful to be able to merge these two talents and create magic," she said proudly.

Mguni designs various unique accessories like earrings, brooches, bangles, scarves, belts, bags, and so on. She basically designs anything that adds character to a client's outfit. Her target market is women and men who have an appreciation for ethnic contemporary accessories. She said she believes one's sense of style is not constricted by age, but it was all about individual taste.

The talented designer and makeup artist explained that she currently operates her business from home. She said she markets her accessory line on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Mguni also said that her plans for her business were to expand. She said she was working towards getting more machinery, equipment, and fabrics, which in turn contribute to the improvement of the craft as well as working on important elements like packaging, service delivery, and a website to broaden business avenues.