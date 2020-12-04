The launch of Beyond Green represented Wilderness Safari's strategic vision to create a more purposeful way to explore the world where good guests meet good hosts

Wilderness Safaris has announced that five of its exclusive properties, Bisate Lodge, Mombo, DumaTau, Linkwasha and Hoanib Skeleton Coast camps, have joined Beyond Green – a global portfolio of hotels, resorts, and lodges that exemplify sustainability leadership.

As part of the Preferred Hotel Group, the launch of Beyond Green on November 17, 2020 represented the company’s strategic vision to transform travel as a positive force for people and the planet, by creating a more purposeful way to explore the world where good guests meet good hosts. The progressive properties represented within the Beyond Green brand say they are committed to delivering on the three pillars of sustainable tourism – environmentally friendly practices that go beyond the basics; protection of natural and cultural heritage; and contribution to the social and economic well being of local communities.

“For almost 40 years now, even when we started out in Botswana in 1983 with just one old Land Rover, there has always been an overriding purpose to our conservation tourism model: To conserve and restore Africa’s wilderness and wildlife, contribute to community development, and inspire people

to advocate for positive change”, Wilderness Safaris CEO, Keith Vincent noted.

“This is why, when contemplating what the future of travel will look like after COVID-19, we have never been more committed to channelling conservation tourism as a force for lasting positive impact. We are therefore proud to have aligned five of our exclusive camps with Beyond Green, and to use our collective passion for travel as a force for good,” he added.

Wilderness Safaris operates as a profitable, tourism-based business because it creates the most direct and sustainable funding mechanism to drive its impact mission and effect positive change. “It is our vision to double our conservation footprint, not only in Africa, but worldwide, and we look forward to working with Beyond Green to continue crafting life-changing journeys that make a dramatic impact to the biodiversity of our world’s most precious wilderness areas”