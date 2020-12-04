Spekere & Silver Stars drops single

A new entrant in the local Kwasa kwasa music scene, Spekere & Silver Stars has vowed to change the entertainment landscape after dropping his first single called Ke Bone Sengwe.

The song, which was released last month was recorded at Jay Black Productions.

After going through a few setbacks in the past, the Francistown based group has finally managed to record and release it's second single thanks to support from experienced and Kwasa Kwasa star, Morefire Balobi.

According to the group’s founding member and leader, Wabuya Boitshepo otherwise known as Spekere in the music industry, the group intends to make up for lost time by bringing a unique taste of the kwasa kwasa genre on the local scene.

“Our first single called Kgaitsadi Thando did not do well in the market. We didn’t give up. I thought let us come up with something unique that will catapult us to the top, and thanks to Morefire, we have released our second single,”

Banners

Boitshepo said.

Boitshepo also said the group is already working on an album, which it plans to release in April 2021.

“We are already ahead in terms of our first album, which will be released in April 2021,” he added.

He disclosed that his dream has always been to be a big Kwas kwasa superstar and now he is happy that the dream seems to be falling into place and becoming a reality.

“I want to reach the levels reached by household names in the Kwasa Kwasa genre music such as Morefire, Alfredo Mos and Franco just to name but a few,” he said.

He said their plan is to use this pandemic period to work on new music, so that they are ready once government opens the industry for festivals.