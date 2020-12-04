Mongati (left) and Mogotsi (right) cut the ribbon during the official launch of the Vincent Excellent Tour Southern Heritage trail in Gaborone recently

As a way of bouncing back from the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic within the tourism sector, Vincent Excellent Tour Southern Heritage recently launched a 230-kilometre circuit in Gaborone.

The trail that starts in Matsieng, goes through Gaborone, via the Livingstone Memorial, and into Kanye offers a sliver of historical treats found in the country.

The complete trail starts in Gaborone, goes through Motsenekatse Hill in Molapowabojang cutting through the historical sites to join up the liberation trail in Lobatse. At the launch, vehicles and a helicopter for this trail were unveiled along with the plan, promising to be available on a regular basis for such expedition. Speaking at the launch, the acting director of the National Museum Stephen Mogotsi explained that Vincent Travel Southern Botswana Heritage Trail comes at a time when the world is grappling with the effects of the pandemic on a global tourism scale. He explained that the company was a product of the tourism ministry through the Department of National Museum and Monuments. He added that even though tourists at tour companies at the individual level have been using it, it was the first time that a tourism company adopted it with vigour, passion, and facilitation.

"In Otse and Mogobane, the trail introduces the rare Cape Vultures, Baratani Hill of lovers, [and] Mogonye mountain climbing [among others]. It is from here that one is invited to the Manyana and Mmankgodi landscape with the memories of the 1852 Battle of Dimawe, the rock paintings, and the Bakhurutshe cultural village. A part of this heritage trail borders with Kweneng with its rich heritage," he said.

He applauded Vincent Excellent Tours for willing to undertake that trail both in its entirety as well as in customised portions to meet the specific needs of the tourists with a fleet of large 60-seater and 25-seater vehicles. Mogotsi also said Vincent Excellent Tours could do specialised premium packages for even smaller groups, families, and team

building tours. He said the Department of National Museum and Monuments had guides at most of these sites who were there and waiting to guide the public in Matsieng, Kolobeng Livingstone Memorial, Manyana Rock Art, and Battle of Dimawe landscape, Kanye Museum, Motsenekatse, Baratani and at Mogonye.

The guides are said to be passionate and willing to customise people's experience from a brief hour-tour of each site or a longer experience as the customer pleases. He further pointed out that during the current National Development Plan (NDP 11) his ministry started some projects that would change visitor experiences at those heritage sites. For instance, he said at the Kolobeng Livingstone Memorial the ministry was currently constructing a campsite that would take up to 50 tourists. In Lobatse, Mogotsi said the construction of the Machel museum at the Kgaboesele Safe home had just been completed. He announced that the total economic spin-offs and opportunities in that trail were huge and therefore said he was pleased that Vincent Excellent Tours wisely recognises the role of communities on that trail in enhancing visitor experiences. He further implored community trusts, women, youth, and entrepreneurs along that route to come up with creative business opportunities that would enhance visitor experiences.

"I further implore Vincent Excellent Tours and other tour operators in the trail to partner with and support local businesses along the route. At the end of the day our heritage trails should enhance the livelihoods of the local communities," he said.

For his part, Vincent Travel managing director Vincent Mongati said Vincent Excellent Transport is 100% Motswana citizen-owned business. He added that currently, they had two luxury coaches with air conditioning, reclining seats, radio and CD/USB player, charging ports, toilet, sun protection curtains, and good luggage spaces.